The Sunglasses You Should Invest in Based on Your Face Shape

A good accessory like a pair of trendy shades can instantly pull your outfit together and add an air of mystery — just look at Anna Wintour. Finding the right pair, however, is a hard task because it all comes down to your face shape. The four common facial structures are oval, heart, square, and round. Chances are you will fall into one of these categories.

To get you started, ahead we provided a general guideline of four different face shapes and tailored the frame selections accordingly. That's not to say, though, that an oval face can't sport the same pair of shades as a heart face. If you find one particular style works for you, go for it. After all, some style rules are meant to be broken.