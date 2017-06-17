6/17/17 6/17/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer What Sunglasses Fit My Face Shape? The Sunglasses You Should Invest in Based on Your Face Shape June 17, 2017 by Marina Liao 871 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. A good accessory like a pair of trendy shades can instantly pull your outfit together and add an air of mystery — just look at Anna Wintour. Finding the right pair, however, is a hard task because it all comes down to your face shape. The four common facial structures are oval, heart, square, and round. Chances are you will fall into one of these categories. To get you started, ahead we provided a general guideline of four different face shapes and tailored the frame selections accordingly. That's not to say, though, that an oval face can't sport the same pair of shades as a heart face. If you find one particular style works for you, go for it. After all, some style rules are meant to be broken. Oval Face Good news if you have an oval face: you can pull off any style of sunglasses. Go for a pair of classic rectangular frames, which balance out an oval face's vertical shape or try a trendy pair of oversize shades. Your spirit animals for this style: Jessica Alba, Katy Perry, Olivia Palermo, and Beyoncé. Square Face Bold features like a strong jawline and forehead define a square face. You will want to gravitate toward round or oval frames to soften the sharpness and make your face appear longer. Your spirit animals for this style: Olivia Wilde, Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman, and Keira Knightley. Heart Face If you have a broad forehead and narrower jawline or chin, then you fall into the heart face category. With the right pair of sunglasses, you'll be able to even out your facial proportions. Look for lightly colored frames as well as frames with thin temples, like the pair of Gentle Monsters below. Your spirit animals for this style: Kendall Jenner, Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, and Halle Berry. Round Face A round face means it's the same in width as it is in length. Because you have have soft, contoured features, go for sunglasses that will add angle and dimension to your look. Try a pair of wayfarers or an eye-catching geometric frame. Your spirit animals for this style: Olivia Munn, Selena Gomez, Mila Kunis, and Sarah Hyland. Ray-Ban The Wayfarer Acetate Sunglasses - Tortoiseshell $150 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Ray-Ban Sunglasses Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses, 51mm $215 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Ray-Ban Sunglasses Kate Spade Autumn Wayfarer Sunglasses, 52mm $155 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Kate Spade Sunglasses Westward Leaning Atlas 4 Sunglasses $185 from Forward By Elyse Walker Buy Now See more Westward Leaning Sunglasses Moschino Scattered Logo Oval Sunglasses, 56mm $325 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Moschino Sunglasses Le Specs Hey Macarena Round-frame Acetate Sunglasses - Tortoiseshell $60 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Le Specs Sunglasses Summer FashionStyle How ToSummerAccessoriesSunglassesShopping