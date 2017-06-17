 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Sunglasses You Should Invest in Based on Your Face Shape

What Sunglasses Fit My Face Shape?

The Sunglasses You Should Invest in Based on Your Face Shape

A good accessory like a pair of trendy shades can instantly pull your outfit together and add an air of mystery — just look at Anna Wintour. Finding the right pair, however, is a hard task because it all comes down to your face shape. The four common facial structures are oval, heart, square, and round. Chances are you will fall into one of these categories.

To get you started, ahead we provided a general guideline of four different face shapes and tailored the frame selections accordingly. That's not to say, though, that an oval face can't sport the same pair of shades as a heart face. If you find one particular style works for you, go for it. After all, some style rules are meant to be broken.

Related
A Guide to the Hottest Sunglasses of 2017

Shop Brands
Quay · Tory Burch · Maui Jim · UNIONBAY · Prada · Gucci · Givenchy · Christian Dior · Victoria Beckham · Illesteva · Karen Walker · Fendi · Wildfox Couture · Ray-Ban · Kate Spade · Westward Leaning · Moschino · Le Specs
Image Source: Getty
Oval Face
Oval Face
Image Source: Getty / Joe Scarnici

Good news if you have an oval face: you can pull off any style of sunglasses. Go for a pair of classic rectangular frames, which balance out an oval face’s vertical shape or try a trendy pair of oversize shades.

Your spirit animals for this style: Jessica Alba, Katy Perry, Olivia Palermo, and Beyoncé.

Nordstrom Sunglasses
KREWE 'Julia' 51mm Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses
$255
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Sunglasses
Quay
Women's Cherry Bomb 60Mm Sunglasses - Gold/ Silver Mirror
$55
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Quay Sunglasses
Tory Burch
Large Square Sunglasses, 58mm
$150
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Sunglasses
Maui Jim
Women's Coco Palms 51Mm Polarizedplus2 Sunglasses - Dark Tortoise/ Hcl Bronze
$279
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Maui Jim Sunglasses
UNIONBAY
Oversized Oval Sunglasses
$28
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more UNIONBAY Sunglasses
Prada
Butterfly-frame Acetate And Gold-tone Sunglasses - Tortoiseshell
$355
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Prada Sunglasses
Square Face
Square Face
Image Source: Getty / Alo Ceballos

Bold features like a strong jawline and forehead define a square face. You will want to gravitate toward round or oval frames to soften the sharpness and make your face appear longer.

Your spirit animals for this style: Olivia Wilde, Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman, and Keira Knightley.

Gucci
Flora silk cat-eye sunglasses
$395
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Sunglasses
Givenchy
Women's 56Mm Aviator Sunglasses - Gold
$375
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Givenchy Sunglasses
Gucci
Aviator sunglasses with metal bamboo temples
$425
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Sunglasses
Christian Dior
Women's Siderall 2 56Mm Round Sunglasses - Aqua
$480
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Christian Dior Sunglasses
Nordstrom Sunglasses
Women's Gentle Monster 56Mm Round Sunglasses - Black
$255
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Sunglasses
Victoria Beckham
Supra Mirrored Round Sunglasses
$550
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Victoria Beckham Sunglasses
Heart Face
Heart Face
Image Source: Getty / Venturelli

If you have a broad forehead and narrower jawline or chin, then you fall into the heart face category. With the right pair of sunglasses, you'll be able to even out your facial proportions. Look for lightly colored frames as well as frames with thin temples, like the pair of Gentle Monsters below.

Your spirit animals for this style: Kendall Jenner, Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, and Halle Berry.

Illesteva
Leonard Round-frame Acetate Sunglasses - Tortoiseshell
$180
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Illesteva Sunglasses
Karen Walker
Women's 'One Orbit - Arrowed By Karen' 51Mm Sunglasses - Black/ Gold
$300
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Karen Walker Sunglasses
Christian Dior
Women's Abstract 58Mm Brow Bar Sunglasses - Milk
$490
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Christian Dior Sunglasses
Fendi
Women's Crystal 52Mm Tipped Cat Eye Sunglasses - Havana Gold Vio/ G5
$520
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Fendi Sunglasses
Wildfox Couture
'Classic Fox' 50mm Retro Sunglasses
$169
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Wildfox Couture Sunglasses
Nordstrom Sunglasses
Women's Tome X Gentle Monster Supernature 51Mm Retro Sunglasses - Black
$330
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Sunglasses
Round Face
Round Face
Image Source: Getty / Rebecca Sapp

A round face means it's the same in width as it is in length. Because you have have soft, contoured features, go for sunglasses that will add angle and dimension to your look. Try a pair of wayfarers or an eye-catching geometric frame.

Your spirit animals for this style: Olivia Munn, Selena Gomez, Mila Kunis, and Sarah Hyland.

Ray-Ban
The Wayfarer Acetate Sunglasses - Tortoiseshell
$150
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Ray-Ban Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Wayfarer Sunglasses, 51mm
$215
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Ray-Ban Sunglasses
Kate Spade
Autumn Wayfarer Sunglasses, 52mm
$155
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Sunglasses
Westward Leaning
Atlas 4 Sunglasses
$185
from Forward By Elyse Walker
Buy Now See more Westward Leaning Sunglasses
Moschino
Scattered Logo Oval Sunglasses, 56mm
$325
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Moschino Sunglasses
Le Specs
Hey Macarena Round-frame Acetate Sunglasses - Tortoiseshell
$60
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Le Specs Sunglasses
Summer FashionStyle How ToSummerAccessoriesSunglassesShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Nordstrom
KREWE 'Julia' 51mm Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses
from Nordstrom
$255
Quay
Women's Cherry Bomb 60Mm Sunglasses - Gold/ Silver Mirror
from Nordstrom
$55
Tory Burch
Large Square Sunglasses, 58mm
from Bloomingdale's
$150
Maui Jim
Women's Coco Palms 51Mm Polarizedplus2 Sunglasses - Dark Tortoise/ Hcl Bronze
from Nordstrom
$279
UNIONBAY
Oversized Oval Sunglasses
from Kohl's
$28
Prada
Butterfly-frame Acetate And Gold-tone Sunglasses - Tortoiseshell
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$355
Gucci
Flora silk cat-eye sunglasses
from Gucci
$395
Givenchy
Women's 56Mm Aviator Sunglasses - Gold
from Nordstrom
$375
Gucci
Aviator sunglasses with metal bamboo temples
from Gucci
$425
Christian Dior
Women's Siderall 2 56Mm Round Sunglasses - Aqua
from Nordstrom
$480
Nordstrom
Women's Gentle Monster 56Mm Round Sunglasses - Black
from Nordstrom
$255
Victoria Beckham
Supra Mirrored Round Sunglasses
from mytheresa
$550
Illesteva
Leonard Round-frame Acetate Sunglasses - Tortoiseshell
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$180
Karen Walker
Women's 'One Orbit - Arrowed By Karen' 51Mm Sunglasses - Black/ Gold
from Nordstrom
$300
Christian Dior
Women's Abstract 58Mm Brow Bar Sunglasses - Milk
from Nordstrom
$490
Fendi
Women's Crystal 52Mm Tipped Cat Eye Sunglasses - Havana Gold Vio/ G5
from Nordstrom
$520
Wildfox Couture
'Classic Fox' 50mm Retro Sunglasses
from Nordstrom
$169
Nordstrom
Women's Tome X Gentle Monster Supernature 51Mm Retro Sunglasses - Black
from Nordstrom
$330
Ray-Ban
The Wayfarer Acetate Sunglasses - Tortoiseshell
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$150
Ray-Ban
Wayfarer Sunglasses, 51mm
from Bloomingdale's
$215
Kate Spade
Autumn Wayfarer Sunglasses, 52mm
from Bloomingdale's
$155
Westward Leaning
Atlas 4 Sunglasses
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$185
Moschino
Scattered Logo Oval Sunglasses, 56mm
from Bloomingdale's
$325
Le Specs
Hey Macarena Round-frame Acetate Sunglasses - Tortoiseshell
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$60
Shop More
Maui Jim Sunglasses SHOP MORE
Maui Jim
Women's Coco Palms 51Mm Polarizedplus2 Sunglasses - Dark Tortoise/ Hcl Bronze
from Nordstrom
$279
Maui Jim
Women's Orchid 56Mm Polarizedplus2 Sunglasses - Grey Tortoise Stripe/ Grey
from Nordstrom
$249
Maui Jim
Women's Baby Beach 56Mm Polarizedplus2 Aviator Sunglasses - Gold/ Tortoise
from Nordstrom
$299
Maui Jim
Women's Breakwall 63Mm Polarizedplus2 Rimless Sunglasses - Root Beer
from Nordstrom
$169
Maui Jim
Women's Sandy Beach 56Mm Polarizedplus2 Rimless Sunglasses - Tortoise
from Nordstrom
$189
Quay Sunglasses SHOP MORE
Quay
Women's Lickety Split 62Mm Aviator Sunglasses - Gold/ Brown Lens
from Nordstrom
$55
Quay
Women's Paradiso 52Mm Cat Eye Sunglasses - Black/ Smoke
from Nordstrom
$50
Quay
All My Love Sunglasses
from shopbop.com
$60
Quay
Women's Cherry Bomb 60Mm Sunglasses - Gold/ Silver Mirror
from Nordstrom
$55
Quay
x Desi Perkins High Key Sunglasses
from shopbop.com
$65
Le Specs Sunglasses SHOP MORE
Le Specs
Women's The Prince 57Mm Aviator Sunglasses - Black
from Nordstrom
$89
Le Specs
Drop Top Sunglasses
from shopbop.com
$79
Le Specs
Women's 'Runaways' 50Mm Sunglasses - Clear
from Nordstrom
$59
Le Specs
Women's Cubanos 47Mm Round Sunglasses - Black Rubber
from Nordstrom
$59
Le Specs
Women's Air Heart 51Mm Sunglasses - Matte Olive/ Gold
from Nordstrom
$69
Quay Sunglasses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping
Say Thanks to Your Bridesmaids With These 25 Thoughtful Gifts
by Krista Jones
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Summer Street Style Is Worth the Wait Every Year
by Alessandra Foresto
Gifts For Women
31 Last Minute Valentine's Day Gifts That Women Actually Want
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping Guide
50 Fun and Affordable Gifts For Three Kings' Day
by Kelsey Garcia
Wildfox Couture Sunglasses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Spring
This Summer, All You Need Is a Little Bit of Sunlight and These Glasses
by Alessandra Foresto
Women
50 Gifts For Anyone Who Likes All Things Pretty, Sparkly, and Pink
by Samantha Netkin
Holiday Entertainment
Shop 100 Last-Minute Gift Ideas!
by Lauren Turner
Holiday Fashion
45 Ultrastylish Gifts For Your Frequent-Flier Friends
by Catherine Park
Ray-Ban Sunglasses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping
Don't Leave on Your Summer Road Trip Without These 25 Essentials
by Sarah Siegel
Selena Gomez
We'll Just Take 1 of Each Item From Selena Gomez's Spring Wardrobe
by Marina Liao
Gifts For Women
27 Copper Products For Girls Who Want to Get Their Shine On
by Macy Cate Williams
Women
Think (Millennial) Pink! 51 Products You and Your BFFs Will Swoon Over
by Macy Cate Williams
Le Specs Sunglasses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gifts for Teens
21 Cool Gifts That Graduates (Actually) Want
by Macy Cate Williams
Mother's Day
Mother's Day Gifts If Your Mom's Your Best Friend
by Ashley Paige
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Just Channeled Her Never Been Kissed Days in a Dress Fit For Barbie
by Alessandra Foresto
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Just Wore Every Fashion Girl's Go-To Weekend Outfit
by Alessandra Foresto
Maui Jim Sunglasses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
stylemelauren
hollygery
lexwhatwear
stylemelauren
Quay Sunglasses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sassy.hill
gokmen.aykan
savvysoles
chicflavours
Le Specs Sunglasses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
cobaltchronicles
itsanikamay
jaimeshrayber
lynleeposton
Quay Sunglasses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
acutestyleaddict
thegirlypearly
acutestyleaddict
besosalina
Le Specs Sunglasses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
simplicityandcoffee
DeepicaM
teobak
trendlessblog
Fendi Sunglasses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
dorothywang
TheAListBlog
ani3093
TheChicItalian
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds