Booties Are Forever, But These 23 Ways to Wear Them Are Brand New

In theory, it shouldn't be too tough to style the classic bootie. But as seasons progress and silhouettes change, our wardrobes are practically begging for an uplift. So while you could just cap off your skinnies with the shoe, we're offering up 23 outfit ideas that actually benefit from the foundation of a bootie — rather than a thigh-high or a to-the-knee shape. Ahead, brush up on your bootie game, then shop some of our favorite pairs available now.