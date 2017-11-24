 Skip Nav
Booties Are Forever, But These 23 Ways to Wear Them Are Brand New
In theory, it shouldn't be too tough to style the classic bootie. But as seasons progress and silhouettes change, our wardrobes are practically begging for an uplift. So while you could just cap off your skinnies with the shoe, we're offering up 23 outfit ideas that actually benefit from the foundation of a bootie — rather than a thigh-high or a to-the-knee shape. Ahead, brush up on your bootie game, then shop some of our favorite pairs available now.

With Slouchy Boyfriend Jeans and a Sweater
To Cap Off Stripes and a Shearling Denim Jacket
To Add Edge to a Super Feminine, Intricately Stitched Dress
Peeking Out From Under Long Pants
With Plaid Trousers and a Long Wool Coat
With a Contrast Printed Suit, Like Leopard
With a Parisian Chic Look, Topped With a Beret
In Patent With a Retro-Inspired Outfit
Styled With Socks For a Leggy Street Wear Look
In Bright White, Sticking Out From Under a Pleated Midi
In a High Shine Finish, to Play Up Your Flashy Blazer
To Ground a Flirty, Feminine Dress
With a Simple Trench Coat Worked as a Dress
As the Foundation of a Denim-on-Denim Look
Meeting Flared Cropped Jeans at Just the Right Point
With Trousers That Have an Inner Leg Slit
With Straight-Leg Jeans and a Long Tunic Blouse
In Cherry Red, to Accent Your Lip Color
Wear an Embellished Pair With Something Striped
In a Dark Color, Offset By Lighter Shades Up Top
With a Turtleneck, Midi Skirt, and Fanny Pack
With a Maxi Dress That's Got an Interesting Asymmetrical Hemline
With Your Favorite Flannel and a Layered Blazer
Topshop Women's Marilo Block Heel Bootie
Balenciaga Stretch-Fabric 110mm Bootie
Stuart Weitzman Clinger Stretch Booties
Ann Taylor Tatiana Floral Embroidered Suede Booties
Tibi Jean Boots
Alexander McQueen Eyelet Bow Horn Heel Bootie
The Archive Delancey Lace Up Booties
Rebecca Minkoff Izette Leather Booties
Winter Fashion Style Tips Booties Street Style Fall Boots Shoes
Topshop
Women's Marilo Block Heel Bootie
from Nordstrom
$140
Balenciaga
Stretch-Fabric 110mm Bootie
from Neiman Marcus
$1,190
Stuart Weitzman
Clinger Stretch Booties
from shopbop.com
$575
Ann Taylor
Tatiana Floral Embroidered Suede Booties
from Ann Taylor
$248
Tibi
Jean Boots
from Tibi
$595
Alexander McQueen
Eyelet Bow Horn Heel Bootie
from Alexander McQueen
$1,320
shopbop.com
The Archive Delancey Lace Up Booties
from shopbop.com
$340
Rebecca Minkoff
Izette Leather Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$165
Louise et Cie
Verdana Patent Leather Ankle Booties
from Dillard's
$159
Giuseppe Zanotti
Bimba Lace Up Bootie
from REVOLVE
$1,495
