 Skip Nav
Holiday Fashion
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 11 Fun Items I'm Excited to Buy This Week
Kohl's
Why Vera Wang Refuses to Design an "OMG, Can I Pull This Off?" Look For Kohl's
Street Style
14 Ways to Wear Your Slip Dress in the Cold — Yes, Really
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
There's a Very Good Reason the Queen Wears Bright Colors

Queen Elizabeth II has always been known for wearing bold colors, but this love of rainbow shades isn't just a personal preference. There's actually a very practical, and quite touching, reason the woman Prince Harry calls his "boss" wears shades of fuchsia, lemon, and royal blue for royal engagements. According to her daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the queen sports the bright hues to ensure that members of the public stand a chance of seeing her through the crowds. "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the queen'," Sophie explained in the documentary The Queen at 90. "Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the queen's hat as she went past." If she wore muted colors, like everyone around her, people would stand less of a chance of spotting her from afar. See some perfect examples of when she's stood out from the crowd in our gallery, then get a crash course in what all those royal facial expressions mean.

Related
All of the Queen's Most Amazing Necklaces
There's a Very Good Reason the Queen Wears Bright Colors
There's a Very Good Reason the Queen Wears Bright Colors
There's a Very Good Reason the Queen Wears Bright Colors
There's a Very Good Reason the Queen Wears Bright Colors
There's a Very Good Reason the Queen Wears Bright Colors
There's a Very Good Reason the Queen Wears Bright Colors
There's a Very Good Reason the Queen Wears Bright Colors
There's a Very Good Reason the Queen Wears Bright Colors
There's a Very Good Reason the Queen Wears Bright Colors
There's a Very Good Reason the Queen Wears Bright Colors
There's a Very Good Reason the Queen Wears Bright Colors
There's a Very Good Reason the Queen Wears Bright Colors
There's a Very Good Reason the Queen Wears Bright Colors
There's a Very Good Reason the Queen Wears Bright Colors
There's a Very Good Reason the Queen Wears Bright Colors
There's a Very Good Reason the Queen Wears Bright Colors
There's a Very Good Reason the Queen Wears Bright Colors
There's a Very Good Reason the Queen Wears Bright Colors
There's a Very Good Reason the Queen Wears Bright Colors
There's a Very Good Reason the Queen Wears Bright Colors
There's a Very Good Reason the Queen Wears Bright Colors
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsRoyal FamilyThe RoyalsQueen Elizabeth IICelebrity Style
The Royals
Queen Rania's Mini Handbag Comes in the Most Royal Shade Possible
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Queen Elizabeth's Engagement Ring
Queen Elizabeth II
The Sweet Story Behind Queen Elizabeth's Engagement Ring We Never Knew Until Now
by Perri Konecky
What Does an April Birthday Mean for the Royal Baby?
Royal Baby
This Is What an April Birthday Will Mean For the Royal Baby
by Lucy Kenny
Queen Letizia of Spain Repeating Outfits
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Isn't Afraid to Wear a Good Outfit More Than Once — or Twice
by Alessandra Foresto
Pictures of the British Royal Family Dancing
The Royals
27 Pictures of the British Royal Family Dancing Their Butts Off
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds