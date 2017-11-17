50 Winter Must Haves Under $50 — All on Amazon

If you're starting to feel that Winter chill, then you know it's time to shop for some new warm clothes. Hands down, this is one of our favorite seasons for dressing because from fluffy coats to layering accessories, it's so cozy. Instead of splurging on one or two things this year, try shopping more affordable pieces so you can treat yourself to a handful of new items. We looked to Amazon because the online retailer has an abundance of styles and brands to choose from. So whether you're looking for a puffer jacket or tech-friendly gloves, we have you covered. All these picks are under $50 too.