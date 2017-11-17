 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
50 Winter Must Haves Under $50 — All on Amazon

If you're starting to feel that Winter chill, then you know it's time to shop for some new warm clothes. Hands down, this is one of our favorite seasons for dressing because from fluffy coats to layering accessories, it's so cozy. Instead of splurging on one or two things this year, try shopping more affordable pieces so you can treat yourself to a handful of new items. We looked to Amazon because the online retailer has an abundance of styles and brands to choose from. So whether you're looking for a puffer jacket or tech-friendly gloves, we have you covered. All these picks are under $50 too.

Related
These 12 Trench Coats From Amazon Are Exactly What You Need — Starting at Just $17
Prepare to Lose It When You See These 11 Faux-Fur Coats on Amazon — All Under $50
Sungpunet Faux Fox Fur Coat
$32
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Fisace Puffer Vest
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Neosan Chunky Scarf
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Hbos Short Faux Fur Coat
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Simplee Fluffy Faux Fur Coat
$46
from amazon.com
Buy Now
PanDaDa Faux Fox Fur Coat
$44
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Fulok Puffer Jacket
$29
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Huiyuzhi Plaid Blanket Scarf
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Niaiwei Large Scarf
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Long Sleeve Velvet Shirt
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Hibluco Trench Coat
$34
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Double Breasted Trench Coat
$17
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Sunward Faux Fur Coat
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Ecowish Trench Coat
$28
from amazon.com
Buy Now
ShoBeautiful Stretchy Boot
$34
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Puffer Down Jacket
$37
from amazon.com
Buy Now
BYOS Tartan Plaid Scarf
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Just Quella Faux Fur Coat
$39
from amazon.com
Buy Now
ThinIce Halter Tie Shirt
$24
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Bess Bridal Blanket Scarf
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Kaehonycoco Faux Fur Coat
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Quilted Puffer Coat
$50
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Zeagoo Trench Coat
$42
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Simplee Winter Faux Fur Coat
$50
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Perman Faux Fur Coat
$21
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Qshell Gloves
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Shoe'N Tale Boot
$46
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Wander Agio Scarf
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Eorish Double Breasted Trench Coat
$46
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Sakkas Nadia Faux Fur Scarf
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Down Puffer Coat
$45
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Aofur Faux Fur Hooded Coat
$49
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Misaky Puffer Jacket
$36
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Milumia Waterfall Trench Coat
$27
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Chalier Gloves
$6
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Thigh High Boot
$46
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Glitter Boot
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Greenery Rabbit Convertible Gloves
$4
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Beston Glitter Stretchy Boot
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Choies Shaggy Faux Fur Coat
$43
from amazon.com
Buy Now
MaaMgic Soft Scarf
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Zwingtonseas Faux Fur Scarf
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Dimore Plaid Scarf
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Sleeveless Puffer Vest
$24
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Zeagoo Long-Sleeve Waterfall Coat
$28
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Simplee Trench Coat
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
C Nlinkco Trench Coat
$48
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Cold Shoulder Velvet Shirt
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Artka Trench Coat
$35
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Beston Low Heel Boot
$41
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Sungpunet Faux Fox Fur Coat
Fisace Puffer Vest
Neosan Chunky Scarf
Hbos Short Faux Fur Coat
Simplee Fluffy Faux Fur Coat
PanDaDa Faux Fox Fur Coat
Fulok Puffer Jacket
Huiyuzhi Plaid Blanket Scarf
Niaiwei Large Scarf
Long Sleeve Velvet Shirt
Hibluco Trench Coat
Double Breasted Trench Coat
Sunward Faux Fur Coat
Ecowish Trench Coat
ShoBeautiful Stretchy Boot
Puffer Down Jacket
BYOS Tartan Plaid Scarf
Just Quella Faux Fur Coat
ThinIce Halter Tie Shirt
Bess Bridal Blanket Scarf
Kaehonycoco Vintage Faux Fur Coat
Gihuo Quilted Puffer Coat
Zeagoo Trench Coat
Simplee Winter Faux Fur Coat
Perman Faux Fur Coat
Qshell Gloves
Shoe'N Tale Boot
Wander Agio Scarf
Eorish Double Breasted Trench Coat
Sakkas Nadia Faux Fur Scarf
Yayu Puffer Coat
19
more images
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
CoatsAmazonFall FashionShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Sungpunet Faux Fox Fur Coat
from amazon.com
$32
Fisace Puffer Vest
from amazon.com
$18
Neosan Chunky Scarf
from amazon.com
$15
Hbos Short Faux Fur Coat
from amazon.com
$40
Simplee Fluffy Faux Fur Coat
from amazon.com
$46
PanDaDa Faux Fox Fur Coat
from amazon.com
$44
Fulok Puffer Jacket
from amazon.com
$29
Huiyuzhi Plaid Blanket Scarf
from amazon.com
$8
Niaiwei Large Scarf
from amazon.com
$15
Long Sleeve Velvet Shirt
from amazon.com
$10
Hibluco Trench Coat
from amazon.com
$34
Double Breasted Trench Coat
from amazon.com
$17
Sunward Faux Fur Coat
from amazon.com
$13
Ecowish Trench Coat
from amazon.com
$28
ShoBeautiful Stretchy Boot
from amazon.com
$34
Puffer Down Jacket
from amazon.com
$37
BYOS Tartan Plaid Scarf
from amazon.com
$15
Just Quella Faux Fur Coat
from amazon.com
$39
ThinIce Halter Tie Shirt
from amazon.com
$24
Bess Bridal Blanket Scarf
from amazon.com
$15
Kaehonycoco Faux Fur Coat
from amazon.com
$30
Quilted Puffer Coat
from amazon.com
$50
Zeagoo Trench Coat
from amazon.com
$42
Simplee Winter Faux Fur Coat
from amazon.com
$50
Perman Faux Fur Coat
from amazon.com
$21
Qshell Gloves
from amazon.com
$15
Shoe'N Tale Boot
from amazon.com
$46
Wander Agio Scarf
from amazon.com
$13
Eorish Double Breasted Trench Coat
from amazon.com
$46
Sakkas Nadia Faux Fur Scarf
from amazon.com
$10
Down Puffer Coat
from amazon.com
$45
Aofur Faux Fur Hooded Coat
from amazon.com
$49
Misaky Puffer Jacket
from amazon.com
$36
Milumia Waterfall Trench Coat
from amazon.com
$27
Chalier Gloves
from amazon.com
$6
Thigh High Boot
from amazon.com
$46
Glitter Boot
from amazon.com
$40
Greenery Rabbit Convertible Gloves
from amazon.com
$4
Beston Glitter Stretchy Boot
from amazon.com
$25
Choies Shaggy Faux Fur Coat
from amazon.com
$43
MaaMgic Soft Scarf
from amazon.com
$11
Zwingtonseas Faux Fur Scarf
from amazon.com
$11
Dimore Plaid Scarf
from amazon.com
$9
Sleeveless Puffer Vest
from amazon.com
$24
Zeagoo Long-Sleeve Waterfall Coat
from amazon.com
$28
Simplee Trench Coat
from amazon.com
$30
C Nlinkco Trench Coat
from amazon.com
$48
Cold Shoulder Velvet Shirt
from amazon.com
$20
Artka Trench Coat
from amazon.com
$35
Beston Low Heel Boot
from amazon.com
$41
Shop More
Marc Jacobs Skirts SHOP MORE
Marc Jacobs
Plissé Crepe De Chine Midi Skirt - Papaya
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$495
Marc Jacobs
Pleated Crepe De Chine Midi Skirt - Purple
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$495
Marc Jacobs
Corduroy Mini Skirt - Burgundy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$275
Marc Jacobs
Long Pleated Skirt
from shopbop.com
$495
Marc Jacobs
Yoke Skirt with Waist Tie
from shopbop.com
$295
Marc Jacobs Skirts AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lyndiinthecity
realitystarstyle
aprilgolightly
heywomancom
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds