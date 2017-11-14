10 Tricks Fashion Girls Use to Stay Warm in Style

Staying warm vs. looking chic — it shouldn't have to be a choice. Why should your ears (or legs) have to freeze just so you can rock your favorite outfit? Since street-style stars know thing or two about looking their best when the temperature hits subzero, we rounded up nine of our favorite tricks these chic women use to stay warm. From fresh layering ideas to quirky sartorial tricks, these creative style hacks will help you leave your everyday winterwear behind for new, unexplored outfit ideas.