The 1 Disney Princess Inspiring the Runway's Biggest Color Trend

Most of the time, we're meticulous about defining runway trends. But sometimes there are ones so glaringly obvious, it'd be a shame not to point them out right away. These are usually the more straightforward and fun coincidences, like, for example, the fact that countless Belle dresses were included in the latest collections. These Spring 2018 designs are more modern takes on the iconic ballgown the Disney princess wore, but they'll certainly inspire the fancier side of our wardrobe.

At Carolina Herrera and Erdem, the voluminous, floor-sweeping looks screamed "Belle." But we spotted more enticing iterations at Tibi, Marc Jacobs, Rosie Assoulin, and Emilia Wickstead. These were the types of party dresses we'd wear to a wedding. In fact, there's no reason not to get a head start and begin your yellow collection early. There are already plenty of styles available that will take you straight through Winter toward the warmer months, when you'll be prepared for the shade's takeover in the eveningwear category.

Sachin & Babi Spring '18
Tibi Spring '18
Christian Siriano Spring '18
Prabal Gurung Spring '18
Rosie Assoulin Spring '18
Naeem Khan Spring '18
Carolina Herrera Spring '18
Carolina Herrera Spring '18
Marc Jacobs Spring '18
Emilia Wickstead Spring '18
Roksanda Spring '18
Christopher Kane Spring '18
Erdem Spring '18
