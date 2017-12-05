Zales Has a Disney Princess Line, and These Are the 25 Best Pieces

 Skip Nav
For anyone who has dreamed of becoming a princess (aka everyone), Zales has a line of some of gorgeous pieces inspired by Disney royalty. Each collection is categorized by princess, so you can choose the perfect pieces to complement your own inner princess. The collection ranges in price, and you can even take a quiz on the site to figure out which princess best represents your personal style! Here are some of the most enchanting pieces from the collection.

Zales
Enchanted Disney Belle 1/5 CT. T.W. Diamond Rose in Dome Pendant in Sterling Silver and 10K Rose Gold - 19"
$599.99
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Diamond Necklaces
Zales
Enchanted Disney Belle 1-1/2 CT. T.W. Diamond Frame Engagement Ring in 14K Two-Tone Gold
$7,500
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Bridal Jewelry
Zales
Enchanted Disney Belle 1/6 CT. T.W. Diamond Rose and Heart Pendant in Sterling Silver and 10K Rose Gold - 19"
$499.99
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Diamond Necklaces
Zales
Enchanted Disney Belle 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond Rose Stud Earrings in 10K Rose Gold
$499.99
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Diamond Earrings
Zales
Enchanted Disney Belle 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond Rose Ring in 10K Rose Gold
$499.99
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Diamond Rings
Zales
Enchanted Disney Cinderella 1/5 CT. T.W. Diamond Carriage Pendant in Sterling Silver and 10K Rose Gold - 19"
$399.99
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Diamond Necklaces
Zales
Enchanted Disney Cinderella 1/6 CT. T.W. Diamond Carriage Ring in Sterling Silver and 10K Rose Gold - Size 7
$399.99
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Diamond Rings
Zales
Enchanted Disney Cinderella 1/5 CT. T.W. Diamond Glass Slipper and Heart Pendant in Sterling Silver - 19"
$499.99
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Diamond Necklaces
Zales
Enchanted Disney Cinderella Oval London Blue Topaz and 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond Carriage Ring in Sterling Silver - Size 7
$299.99
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Diamond Rings
Zales
Enchanted Disney Cinderella Cultured Freshwater Pearl, Blue Topaz and 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond Pendant in Sterling Silver
$399.99
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Necklaces
Zales
Enchanted Disney Cinderella 1-1/2 CT. T.W. Diamond Three Stone Engagement Ring in 14K Two-Tone Gold
$5,000
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Diamond Rings
Zales
Enchanted Disney Elsa 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond Snowflake Pendant in Sterling Silver - 19"
$299.99
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Diamond Necklaces
Zales
Enchanted Disney Elsa 1 CT. T.W. Diamond Snowflake Frame Engagement Ring in 14K White Gold
$3,700
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Diamond Rings
Zales
Enchanted Disney Elsa 5.0mm Aquamarine and 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond Key Pendant in Sterling Silver - 19"
$299.99
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Necklaces
Zales
Enchanted Disney Elsa 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond Snowflake Ring in Sterling Silver - Size 7
$199.99
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Diamond Rings
Zales
Enchanted Disney Men's 3/4 CT. T.W. Diamond Two Row Wedding Band in 14K White Gold
$2,300
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Jewelry
Zales
Enchanted Disney Men's 1/5 CT. Princess-Cut Diamond Solitaire Crown Band in 14K Two-Tone Gold
$1,400
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Jewelry
Zales
Enchanted Disney Cinderella 3/4 CT. T.W. Diamond Crown Bridal Set in 14K Two-Tone Gold
$2,400
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Bridal Jewelry
Zales
Enchanted Disney Snow White 6.0mm Garnet and 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond Promise Ring in 10K Two-Tone Gold
$599.99
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Diamond Rings
Zales
Enchanted Disney Snow White 1/5 CT. T.W. Diamond Apple Heart Pendant in Sterling Silver and 10K Rose Gold - 19"
$499.99
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Diamond Necklaces
Zales
Enchanted Disney Snow White 5/8 CT. T.W. Emerald-Cut Diamond Frame Engagement Ring in 14K Two-Tone Gold
$2,800
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Diamond Rings
Zales
Enchanted Disney Snow White 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond Bow Anniversary Band in 14K Two-Tone Gold
$599.99
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Diamond Rings
Zales
Enchanted Disney Tinker Bell Tourmaline and 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond Pendant in Sterling Silver and 10K Gold - 19"
$299.99
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Diamond Necklaces
Zales
Enchanted Disney Tinker Bell 1/5 CT. T.W. Diamond Heart Pendant in Sterling Silver and 10K Gold - 19"
$499.99
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Diamond Necklaces
Zales
Enchanted Disney Tinker Bell 3/4 CT. T.W. Princess-Cut Diamond Frame Engagement Ring in 14K Two-Tone Gold
$2,200
from Zales
Buy Now See more Zales Diamond Rings
