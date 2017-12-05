Zales Disney Rings
Zales Has a Disney Princess Line, and These Are the 25 Best Pieces
For anyone who has dreamed of becoming a princess (aka everyone), Zales has a line of some of gorgeous pieces inspired by Disney royalty. Each collection is categorized by princess, so you can choose the perfect pieces to complement your own inner princess. The collection ranges in price, and you can even take a quiz on the site to figure out which princess best represents your personal style! Here are some of the most enchanting pieces from the collection.
Enchanted Disney Belle 1/5 CT. T.W. Diamond Rose in Dome Pendant in Sterling Silver and 10K Rose Gold - 19"
Enchanted Disney Belle 1-1/2 CT. T.W. Diamond Frame Engagement Ring in 14K Two-Tone Gold
$7,500
Enchanted Disney Belle 1/6 CT. T.W. Diamond Rose and Heart Pendant in Sterling Silver and 10K Rose Gold - 19"
Enchanted Disney Belle 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond Rose Stud Earrings in 10K Rose Gold
Enchanted Disney Belle 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond Rose Ring in 10K Rose Gold
Enchanted Disney Cinderella 1/5 CT. T.W. Diamond Carriage Pendant in Sterling Silver and 10K Rose Gold - 19"
Enchanted Disney Cinderella 1/6 CT. T.W. Diamond Carriage Ring in Sterling Silver and 10K Rose Gold - Size 7
Enchanted Disney Cinderella 1/5 CT. T.W. Diamond Glass Slipper and Heart Pendant in Sterling Silver - 19"
Enchanted Disney Cinderella Oval London Blue Topaz and 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond Carriage Ring in Sterling Silver - Size 7
Enchanted Disney Cinderella Cultured Freshwater Pearl, Blue Topaz and 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond Pendant in Sterling Silver
Enchanted Disney Cinderella 1-1/2 CT. T.W. Diamond Three Stone Engagement Ring in 14K Two-Tone Gold
$5,000
Enchanted Disney Elsa 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond Snowflake Pendant in Sterling Silver - 19"
Enchanted Disney Elsa 1 CT. T.W. Diamond Snowflake Frame Engagement Ring in 14K White Gold
$3,700
Enchanted Disney Elsa 5.0mm Aquamarine and 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond Key Pendant in Sterling Silver - 19"
Enchanted Disney Elsa 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond Snowflake Ring in Sterling Silver - Size 7
$199.99
Enchanted Disney Men's 3/4 CT. T.W. Diamond Two Row Wedding Band in 14K White Gold
$2,300
Enchanted Disney Men's 1/5 CT. Princess-Cut Diamond Solitaire Crown Band in 14K Two-Tone Gold
$1,400
Enchanted Disney Cinderella 3/4 CT. T.W. Diamond Crown Bridal Set in 14K Two-Tone Gold
$2,400
Enchanted Disney Snow White 6.0mm Garnet and 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond Promise Ring in 10K Two-Tone Gold
Enchanted Disney Snow White 1/5 CT. T.W. Diamond Apple Heart Pendant in Sterling Silver and 10K Rose Gold - 19"
Enchanted Disney Snow White 5/8 CT. T.W. Emerald-Cut Diamond Frame Engagement Ring in 14K Two-Tone Gold
$2,800
Enchanted Disney Snow White 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond Bow Anniversary Band in 14K Two-Tone Gold
Enchanted Disney Tinker Bell Tourmaline and 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond Pendant in Sterling Silver and 10K Gold - 19"
Enchanted Disney Tinker Bell 1/5 CT. T.W. Diamond Heart Pendant in Sterling Silver and 10K Gold - 19"
Enchanted Disney Tinker Bell 3/4 CT. T.W. Princess-Cut Diamond Frame Engagement Ring in 14K Two-Tone Gold
$2,200
