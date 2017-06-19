 Skip Nav
For His Brooding Versace Campaign, Zayn Malik Keeps It in the Family

Several months after announcing his creative partnership with Versus Versace, Zayn Malik shared a cool campaign shot by Gigi Hadid at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. While his girlfriend might have photographed the previous campaign, her sister is starring in the newest one.

The capsule collection will officially be available online on June 19 and in stores on June 28. In anticipation of the edgy collaboration, the brand released additional campaign images starring Bella Hadid and Zayn himself, of course. The pieces highlighted in the campaign include leather jackets, printed sweatshirts, and distressed denim. In a press statement, the brand described the collection as being "the perfect uniform for the city streets," one that has a "functional and athletic mood." Prices range from $175 to $1,550.

Donatella Versace has continually praised Zayn for his taste and character throughout the collaboration. In the latest statement, she said, "When I see this collection, I see Zayn. His attitude, his energy, and his individuality are in every single piece. I am so proud of what we have achieved together. The campaign defines everything I love about the new generation today." Scroll to see the new ads and shop some of our favorite pieces.

Designer CollaborationsVersus VersaceGigi HadidZayn MalikFashion NewsCampaignsCollectionsCelebrity DesignersDonatella VersaceShopping
