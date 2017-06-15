 Skip Nav
Zendaya Conquered 9 Decades of Fashion in Less Than 2 Minutes

Zendaya is Vogue's July cover star, and if that doesn't get your attention, her feathery Calvin Klein dress will. The 20-year-old actress wore the likes of Prada, Alexander McQueen, and Dolce & Gabbana for her photo shoot, reminding us just how much of a fashion girl she is. She's a style chameleon, and as proof, she walked us through nine decades of beauty and fashion. Zendaya channeled popular looks from the '20s flapper to an '80s Diana Ross all while looking fierce AF. Read on to see for yourself.

ZendayaFashion VideoFashion NewsMagazinesCelebrity StyleVogue
