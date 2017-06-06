 Skip Nav
How 1 Woman Overcame Food Addiction and Lost 100 Pounds
This Killer Workout Torches Calories — About 500 in 45 Minutes
Chocolate (Cauliflower) Cake With Peanut Butter Frosting
If You Want to Lose Weight by Running, Read This

How 1 Woman Overcame Food Addiction and Lost 100 Pounds

The question I get a lot - "is this actually possible?" Well, I'm here to tell you YES. It's possible. Take it from the girl who never thought it was and thought maybe she'd just like to weigh under 200lbs for part of her adult life. Well, that happened - and then some, and the refining process continues. Step one is truly embracing that it's possible. That it is for the most part, entirely in your control and choice. Now, when I say the word "possible" I'm NOT talking about weight loss here. At the beginning it was my goal, but I quickly learned it shouldn't be. Because I'll say it again - the weight came off as a SIDE EFFECT of a healthy lifestyle. It is not and should not be the focus or goal. Otherwise, what happens next? The yoyos continue. Instead, commit to doing something active everyday. Commit to learning more about what foods you put in your body and how they fuel you. With that knowledge you'll be equipped to make wise decisions moving forward! It won't always be easy and temptation will be everywhere, but that's where that beautiful word comes in again....choice. So, choose you. 💕 #transformationtuesday #saygetsfit

A post shared by Sarah Nicole (@thebirdspapaya) on

Sarah Nicole is just as surprised as you. She never thought weight loss was possible and was happy being in between, neither fat or skinny. At her wedding she weighed 190 pounds, and ended up gaining about 10 pounds with each of her three pregnancies. At her highest weight, she was 225 pounds and realized she was dealing with a food addiction, eating whatever she wanted, never reading labels.

It wasn't until she saw her children swimming but felt too embarrassed to put on a bathing suit, that she had her light bulb moment, realizing that not only did her weight effect her self-esteem, but she laments, "I was missing out on memories with my children." But what really kicked her butt to make a lifestyle change was when she saw a photo of herself on Facebook. That did it.

This Amazing 95-Pound Before and After Required 2 Things

She started tracking calories, educating herself about nutrition and clean eating, cut out processed food, and started running a mile five nights a week. The combination of a healthy diet and exercise was what helped Sarah drop 100 pounds! She wasn't making this lifestyle change because she didn't love herself, ". . . the deeper issue here was an unhealthy relationship with food and exercise that was crushing my spirit and causing me to disengage from LIFE." For anyone else on their own weight-loss journey, Sarah says, "It won't always be easy and temptation will be everywhere, but that's where that beautiful word comes in again....choice. So, choose you. 💕"

Join the conversation
