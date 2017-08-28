 Skip Nav
Mix Hip-Hop Moves With Barre Exercises to Get 1 Wicked Workout
CrossFit-Inspired 200-Rep Bodyweight Workout

You don't need heavy-duty barbells, a box, or a pull-up bar for this intense workout, but it's still fast-paced, full-body, and intense. It's just four basic moves, 10 reps each, repeated five times for a total of 200 reps. Aim to do this workout AQAP (as quickly as possible), finishing in under eight to 10 minutes, paying special attention to proper form.

I Did CrossFit 5 Days a Week For 1 Month and This Is What Happened

Squat With Overhead Reach
Alternating Forward Lunge
Basic Push-Up
Diamond Sit-Up
