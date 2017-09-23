 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
10 Healthy Reasons to Start Squeezing Lemons
Healthy Recipes
18 Whole30 Dinners You'll Make Well After Your Diet Ends
Healthy Recipes
These Hearty Green Soups Are as Healthy as They Are Beautiful
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Warning: This 5-Move, 5-Minute Workout May Destroy You

One of my favorite local San Francisco studios has to be Salt. The women-owned studio offers a variety of classes, some that incorporate barre and kickboxing, and others that are hardcore HIIT classes that will leave you dripping in salty sweat. I love the community aspect and that each and every workout leaves me the perfect amount of sore.

During my most recent class, we were tasked with a pretty grueling HIIT circuit after an already intense 45 minutes of class. I won't lie; there was a moment during the 50th burpee when I actually felt like I might throw up. Dramatic, maybe, but it was that hard. The beauty of this little circuit is that it lasts all of five minutes, yet you feel like a total badass once it's over. It requires no equipment, and you can do it just about anywhere. For days when you want to add an extra little something to an existing workout or you just want to fit in something quick but effective, I highly recommend adding this to your rotation.

The Workout

This is a ladder workout, consisting of three rounds. During round one, perform each move for 30 seconds without taking any breaks between exercises. During round two, perform each move for 20 seconds. During your last and final round, perform each move for 10 seconds. To make the workout most effective, you should challenge yourself to go hard and fast during each round. Between each set, allow yourself a quick break to take a sip of water and towel off, but limit your breaks to 30 seconds.

The Moves

  1. Fast feet
  2. Side skaters
  3. Squat jumps
  4. High knees
  5. Burpees

Keep reading to see more detailed instructions on each of the moves.

Fast Feet Shuffle
Side Skater
High Knees
Squat Jump
Burpees
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
No-Equipment Cardio WorkoutsBodyweight ExercisesIntermediate Workouts5-minute WorkoutsBody WeightCardio WorkoutsWorkouts
Join The Conversation
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
How Do You Raise Money on Facebook?
Tech Tips
Here's How to Start a Personal Facebook Fundraiser to Help Hurricane Victims in Just 4 Easy Steps
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do I Mute Someone on My Facebook Feed?
Tech Tips
Mute Your Friends on Facebook For a While With This Handy New Feature
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds