This 8-Month Before-and After-Will Inspire You to Start Your Journey Today

#mondaymotivation ☺️ It's never too late to change your life. I changed mine on Thursday Sept 8,2016. I weighed 285 lbs and was suffering from depression. And I just decided I didn't want to live like that anymore. You can do this! A post shared by Losing 100 Lbs W/ Pcos (@destinys_weightloss_journey) on May 15, 2017 at 2:55am PDT

Losing weight is a slow, hard journey, which is why many of us give up or don't even want to start. But here's a little #mondaymotivation for you from a woman who finally decided to put herself first and change her life for the better. "I changed mine on Thursday Sept 8,2016. I weighed 285 lbs and was suffering from depression. And I just decided I didn't want to live like that anymore." She encourages us saying, "It's never too late to change your life," and "You can do this!"

If you've been on the fence about starting your own fitness or weight-loss journey, start today! Don't waste another minute being unhappy or uncomfortable in your skin. Make small changes and the results will come. These before-and-after photos are living proof of what can happen in just over eight months. Just like that quote goes, "A year from now, you will wish you started today." Make today your day one. And if you're already on your own journey to a healthier you, this should inspire you to keep at it!