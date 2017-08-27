 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
If You Love Oatmeal, You Need to Know This Trick
Kayla Itsines
49-Year-Old Chelle Looks Exactly Like She Did at 29 Thanks to BBG
Healthy Eating Tips
Golden Milk: The Antidepressant, Debloating Wonder Drink

Add Flaxmeal to Smoothies For Weight Loss

How Adding Flaxmeal to My Smoothies Helped Me Lose Weight

When I started making smoothies instead of eating an enormous bowl of cereal for breakfast, it was the change I needed to start losing weight. But one ingredient in particular was the real game changer.

Liquid meals can feel less filling than you need them to be. In order to make a liquid meal that keeps hunger at bay for hours, you need to add fiber. I started adding one tablespoon of flaxmeal to my blender. With just 37 calories, it adds two grams of fiber and three grams of filling fat. What is so great about flaxmeal is that when it gets wet, it expands, which makes your belly feel more full and makes it take longer to digest.

Related
If You Want to Lose Weight, This Is the Smoothie Formula to Use

Once I started adding this one simple ingredient, I didn't feel hungry until lunchtime, when normally I'd need to reach for a mid-morning snack. Skipping those 150 calories every day started to add up, and suddenly the scale started to budge. This would probably work with chia seeds, too. Try it tomorrow when you make your morning smoothie and see what a difference it makes.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Join the conversation
FlaxseedsHealthy Eating TipsSmoothiesDiet TipsWeight LossFiber
Join The Conversation
Healthy Eating Tips
The Best Macro-Balanced Snacks For Weight Loss
by Dominique Astorino
Best Way to Lose Weight
Healthy Eating Tips
Dietician Says Start Doing This to Lose Weight
by Jenny Sugar
Vegetarian Paleo Meal Plan
Healthy Eating Tips
Here's What It Looks Like to Eat Vegetarian-Paleo For 1 Day
by Jolia Allen
Evening Tips For Weight Loss
Healthy Eating Tips
The Weight-Loss Tips Missing From Your Evening Routine
by Jenny Sugar
Best Foods For Weight Loss
Healthy Eating Tips
Eat More of These 25 Foods and Lose Weight
by Leta Shy
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds