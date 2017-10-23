A post shared by Maeve Madden (@maeve_madden) on Aug 23, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Maeve Madden recently went to the doctor, and after stepping on the scale, she discovered her BMI (body mass index) ID number was 26. BMI is a measure of your body fat based on your weight in relation to your height. A healthy BMI is considered 18.5 to 24.9, so technically Maeve was considered "overweight." And the photo on the right shows that her BMI was 18, which is officially considered "normal." Maeve captioned the above photos: "I call BS 💩 on BMI."

Maeve went on, "The last time I had this checked u can see on the right image, I was so skinny, I did so much cardio and ate very little.. but my BMI then was normal. now that I'm super fit and healthy my BMI is over weight."

We can't help but be concerned about what kind of message this is sending to girls and women everywhere. Maeve says, "I'm kinda disgusted because I had come so far, I feel so strong and full of energy and I am happy the way I am now compared to then!" She adds, "BMI is an inaccurate measure of body fat content and does not take into account muscle mass, bone density, overall body composition etc.. it is flawed and not In the flawsome way, I love !"

When you're working out a lot and building muscle, you may find the scale numbers go up, and the BMI scale might even peg you as being "overweight." Maeve thinks this kind of measurement is old-school and pretty dated, and we agree! She embraces and loves her body . . . and works out not to lose weight, but because she loves feeling strong and healthy.

Maeve says, "My worth is not measured by a number on a scale! Being happy in my weight and how I look is a positive body image!! 💕💕💕. Shoutout to all the girls who are out there trying and loving themselves in a world that is constantly telling them not to !!" A million times yes! BRB . . . we're gonna go do some squats!