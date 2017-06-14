These Ballerinas Dancing to Beatboxing Will Give You a New Appreciation For Hip-Hop

It's not difficult to appreciate the discipline and beauty of ballet, even as a non-classical fan. The dancers seem to glide across the floor with such grace that you almost forget how much skill is required to look so effortless — almost. But when the rigid moves of a ballerina are challenged by hip-hop, the result is even more exciting. In the video above, you'll see three women dancing ballet along to beatboxing — first a cappella and then accompanied by classical piano — which will make you appreciate both hip-hop and ballet in a completely different way. The two contrast each other yet work so well together!