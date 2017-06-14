 Skip Nav
These Ballet-Inspired Workout Clothes Will Make You Stand Out at the Barre

Ballet and Barre Workout Clothes

You don't need the pain of pointe shoes to feel like a ballerina. Dancewear is beautiful, and whether you're doing pliés at the barre or going for a run around the block, you can channel the likes of Misty Copeland with ballet-inspired workout clothes that don't necessarily include actual leotards and tights. Check out this activewear ahead — all of it will help you bring out your inner prima ballerina no matter what your workout may be.

23 Breathtaking Shots of Ballerinas Against City Backdrops

Coral Wrapped Up Leggings ($99)

Beyond Yoga
Wrapped Up Leggings
$99
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Beyond Yoga Activewear Pants
Free People Into the Groove Body Suit ($98)

Free People Into the Groove Body Suit
$98
from freepeople.com
Buy Now
Free People Leg Warmer ($42)

Free People Women's Fashion
Pump It Up Legwarmer by KD New York at Free People
$42
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Women's Fashion
Repetto Long Sleeve Top ($66)

Repetto Long Sleeve Top
$66
from carbon38.com
Buy Now
Free People Sacred Wrap ($58)

Free People Sacred Wrap
$58
from carbon38.com
Buy Now
Alo Aura Crop Long Sleeve ($76)

Alo Aura Crop Long Sleeve
$76
from carbon38.com
Buy Now
Barre Seamless Bra by Alala ($55)

Barre Seamless Bra by Alala
$55
from carbon38.com
Buy Now
Free People Lace Stirrup Tight ($78)

Free People Lace Stirrup Tight
$78
from freepeople.com
Buy Now
Recovery Pullover ($86)

Splits59
Recovery Pullover
$86
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Splits59 Sport Tops
Free People Supernova Top ($48)

Free People Supernova Top
$48
from carbon38.com
Buy Now
Alo Leg Warmers ($40)

Alo Leg Warmers
$40
from aloyoga.com
Buy Now
Goddess Legging ($94)

Goddess Legging
$94
from aloyoga.com
Buy Now
Reversible Freshknit Cropped Shrug by Asteria ($95)

Reversible Freshknit Cropped Shrug by Asteria
$95
from carbon38.com
Buy Now
Michi Barre Bra ($115)

Michi Barre Bra
$115
from carbon38.com
Buy Now
Va Va Impulse High Waist Midi Leggings ($69)

Zella
Plus Size Women's Va Va Impulse High Waist Midi Leggings
$69
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Zella Plus Pants
Vimmia Presence Tank ($88)

Vimmia Presence Tank
$88
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
Free People Wrap ($58)

Free People Wrap
$58
from freepeople.com
Buy Now
Motion by Coalition Ellie Motion Classic Pant
$68
from acrossatlas.com
Buy Now
Evolve Long Sleeve Top ($72)

Evolve Long Sleeve Top
$72
from aloyoga.com
Buy Now
Koral Jet Jumpsuit ($155)

Koral
Jet Jumpsuit
$155
from Bandier
Buy Now See more Koral Pants
LNA Double Slash Sweater ($121)

LNA Double Slash Sweater
$121
from carbon38.com
Buy Now
Soft Legging ($38)

Free People Leggings
Soft Legging by Intimately at Free People
$38
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Leggings
Alo Show Off Stirrup Leggings ($98)

Alo
Women's Show Off Stirrup Leggings
$98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Alo Leggings
Asymmetical Hoodie ($245)

Bandier Sweats & Hoodies
APL The Perfect Terry Asymmetrical Hoodie
$245
from Bandier
Buy Now See more Bandier Sweats & Hoodies
The Surrender Bra from Chill by Will ($54)

The Surrender Bra from Chill by Will
$54
from carbon38.com
Buy Now
SweatyRocks Yoga Pants ($12-$14)

SweatyRocks Yoga Pants
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Geneva Turtleneck Tank ($98)

Generra
Geneva Turtleneck Tank
$98
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Generra Sport Tops
Gypset Goddess x Alo Goddess Legging ($98)

Gypset Goddess x Alo Goddess Legging
$98
from aloyoga.com
Buy Now
Alo Amelia Long Sleeve Crop ($60)

Alo Amelia Long Sleeve Crop
$60
from carbon38.com
Buy Now
Alo Yoga Long Sleeve Top ($62)

Alo Yoga Long Sleeve Top
$62
from carbon38.com
Buy Now
Sweat Crop Top ($90)

Sweat Crop Top
$90
from bandier.com
Buy Now
New Balance Foiled Stirrup Tights ($90)

New Balance
Women's Foiled Stirrup Tights
$90
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more New Balance Hosiery
Michi Barre Tank ($155)

Michi Barre Tank
$155
from carbon38.com
Buy Now
Blue Life V Neck Tank ($53)

Blue Life V Neck Tank
$53
from carbon38.com
Buy Now
Free People Turnout Yoga Capris
$88
from yogaoutlet.com
Buy Now
Carbon 38 Blush Rally Tank ($42)

Carbon 38 Blush Rally Tank
$42
from carbon38.com
Buy Now
Zella High Waist Lattice Midi Leggings ($65)

Zella High Waist Lattice Midi Leggings
$65
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Under Lock and Keyhole Tank ($75)

Under Lock and Keyhole Tank
$75
from carbon38.com
Buy Now
SweatyRocks Slim Yoga Pants ($9-$13)

SweatyRocks Slim Yoga Pants
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Elastic Vintage Sweat ($135)

Monrow
Burn Out Elastic Vintage Sweat
$135
from Bandier
Buy Now See more Monrow Women's Fashion
Free People New Wave Top ($48)

Free People New Wave Top
$48
from carbon38.com
Buy Now
