These Ballet-Inspired Workout Clothes Will Make You Stand Out at the Barre

You don't need the pain of pointe shoes to feel like a ballerina. Dancewear is beautiful, and whether you're doing pliés at the barre or going for a run around the block, you can channel the likes of Misty Copeland with ballet-inspired workout clothes that don't necessarily include actual leotards and tights. Check out this activewear ahead — all of it will help you bring out your inner prima ballerina no matter what your workout may be.



