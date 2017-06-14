6/14/17 6/14/17 POPSUGAR Fitness Workout Clothes Ballet and Barre Workout Clothes These Ballet-Inspired Workout Clothes Will Make You Stand Out at the Barre June 14, 2017 by Hilary White 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. You don't need the pain of pointe shoes to feel like a ballerina. Dancewear is beautiful, and whether you're doing pliés at the barre or going for a run around the block, you can channel the likes of Misty Copeland with ballet-inspired workout clothes that don't necessarily include actual leotards and tights. Check out this activewear ahead — all of it will help you bring out your inner prima ballerina no matter what your workout may be. Shop Brands Beyond Yoga · Splits59 · Zella · Koral · Alo · Generra · New Balance · Monrow Coral Wrapped Up Leggings ($99) Beyond Yoga Wrapped Up Leggings $99 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Beyond Yoga Activewear Pants Free People Into the Groove Body Suit ($98) Free People Into the Groove Body Suit $98 from freepeople.com Buy Now Free People Leg Warmer ($42) Free People Women's Fashion Pump It Up Legwarmer by KD New York at Free People $42 from Free People Buy Now See more Free People Women's Fashion Repetto Long Sleeve Top ($66) Repetto Long Sleeve Top $66 from carbon38.com Buy Now Free People Sacred Wrap ($58) Free People Sacred Wrap $58 from carbon38.com Buy Now Alo Aura Crop Long Sleeve ($76) Alo Aura Crop Long Sleeve $76 from carbon38.com Buy Now Barre Seamless Bra by Alala ($55) Barre Seamless Bra by Alala $55 from carbon38.com Buy Now Free People Lace Stirrup Tight ($78) Free People Lace Stirrup Tight $78 from freepeople.com Buy Now Recovery Pullover ($86) Splits59 Recovery Pullover $86 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Splits59 Sport Tops Free People Supernova Top ($48) Free People Supernova Top $48 from carbon38.com Buy Now Alo Leg Warmers ($40) Alo Leg Warmers $40 from aloyoga.com Buy Now Goddess Legging ($94) Goddess Legging $94 from aloyoga.com Buy Now Reversible Freshknit Cropped Shrug by Asteria ($95) Reversible Freshknit Cropped Shrug by Asteria $95 from carbon38.com Buy Now Michi Barre Bra ($115) Michi Barre Bra $115 from carbon38.com Buy Now Va Va Impulse High Waist Midi Leggings ($69) Zella Plus Size Women's Va Va Impulse High Waist Midi Leggings $69 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Zella Plus Pants Vimmia Presence Tank ($88) Vimmia Presence Tank $88 from anthropologie.com Buy Now Free People Wrap ($58) Free People Wrap $58 from freepeople.com Buy Now Motion by Coalition Ellie Motion Classic Pant Motion by Coalition Ellie Motion Classic Pant ($68) Motion by Coalition Ellie Motion Classic Pant $68 from acrossatlas.com Buy Now Evolve Long Sleeve Top ($72) Evolve Long Sleeve Top $72 from aloyoga.com Buy Now Koral Jet Jumpsuit ($155) Koral Jet Jumpsuit $155 from Bandier Buy Now See more Koral Pants LNA Double Slash Sweater ($121) LNA Double Slash Sweater $121 from carbon38.com Buy Now Soft Legging ($38) Free People Leggings Soft Legging by Intimately at Free People $38 from Free People Buy Now See more Free People Leggings Alo Show Off Stirrup Leggings ($98) Alo Women's Show Off Stirrup Leggings $98 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Alo Leggings Asymmetical Hoodie ($245) Bandier Sweats & Hoodies APL The Perfect Terry Asymmetrical Hoodie $245 from Bandier Buy Now See more Bandier Sweats & Hoodies The Surrender Bra from Chill by Will ($54) The Surrender Bra from Chill by Will $54 from carbon38.com Buy Now SweatyRocks Yoga Pants ($12-$14) SweatyRocks Yoga Pants $12 from amazon.com Buy Now Geneva Turtleneck Tank ($98) Generra Geneva Turtleneck Tank $98 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Generra Sport Tops Gypset Goddess x Alo Goddess Legging ($98) Gypset Goddess x Alo Goddess Legging $98 from aloyoga.com Buy Now Alo Amelia Long Sleeve Crop ($60) Alo Amelia Long Sleeve Crop $60 from carbon38.com Buy Now Alo Yoga Long Sleeve Top ($62) Alo Yoga Long Sleeve Top $62 from carbon38.com Buy Now Sweat Crop Top ($90) Sweat Crop Top $90 from bandier.com Buy Now New Balance Foiled Stirrup Tights ($90) New Balance Women's Foiled Stirrup Tights $90 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more New Balance Hosiery Michi Barre Tank ($155) Michi Barre Tank $155 from carbon38.com Buy Now Blue Life V Neck Tank ($53) Blue Life V Neck Tank $53 from carbon38.com Buy Now Free People Turnout Yoga Capris Free People Turnout Yoga Capris ($88) Free People Turnout Yoga Capris $88 from yogaoutlet.com Buy Now Carbon 38 Blush Rally Tank ($42) Carbon 38 Blush Rally Tank $42 from carbon38.com Buy Now Zella High Waist Lattice Midi Leggings ($65) Zella High Waist Lattice Midi Leggings $65 from shop.nordstrom.com Buy Now Under Lock and Keyhole Tank ($75) Under Lock and Keyhole Tank $75 from carbon38.com Buy Now SweatyRocks Slim Yoga Pants ($9-$13) SweatyRocks Slim Yoga Pants $9 from amazon.com Buy Now Elastic Vintage Sweat ($135) Monrow Burn Out Elastic Vintage Sweat $135 from Bandier Buy Now See more Monrow Women's Fashion Free People New Wave Top ($48) Free People New Wave Top $48 from carbon38.com Buy Now