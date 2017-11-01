Ballet Gifts
On Pointe! 11 Brilliant Gifts For Women Who Love Ballet
Whether you take adult ballet classes or simply enjoy going to performances, there are so many gifts out there that will speak to your pointe-shoe-loving soul. We rounded up our favorite items that any bunhead would be thrilled to find under the tree this holiday season. Take a look at our top picks and add them to your wish list.
Oversized Drawstring Duffle Bag
$48 $33.50
from Asos
Women's Dance Footsie Roller (Set of 3)
$24.95
from shoes.com
Everyday Practice Onesie by FP Movement at Free People
$68
from Free People
toesox - Leg Warmer Open Heel Women's Crew Cut Socks Shoes
$22 $17.99
from Zappos
