On Pointe! 11 Brilliant Gifts For Women Who Love Ballet

Whether you take adult ballet classes or simply enjoy going to performances, there are so many gifts out there that will speak to your pointe-shoe-loving soul. We rounded up our favorite items that any bunhead would be thrilled to find under the tree this holiday season. Take a look at our top picks and add them to your wish list.

Utopia Dancewear Ballet T-Shirt
$36
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Asos
Oversized Drawstring Duffle Bag
$48 $33.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Travel Duffels & Totes
Capezio
Women's Dance Footsie Roller (Set of 3)
$24.95
from shoes.com
Buy Now See more Capezio Women's Fashion
Ballet All Day Shirt
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Free People Activewear
Everyday Practice Onesie by FP Movement at Free People
$68
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Activewear
Ballerina Necklace
$40
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Utopia Dancewear Barre Wars T-Shirt
$36
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Zappos Socks
toesox - Leg Warmer Open Heel Women's Crew Cut Socks Shoes
$22 $17.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Zappos Socks
Eat Sleep Ballet Shirt
$18
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Essie
Nail Color, Ballet Slippers
$9
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Essie Nail Polish
Ballet Dancer Hair Ties
$1
from etsy.com
Buy Now
