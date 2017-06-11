 Skip Nav
Long and Lean Full-Body Yoga Flow
Summer
This Jam-Packed Playlist Is Perfect For Your Summer Workouts
Healthy Eating Tips
10 Kitchen Hacks That Make Life Healthier and Easier
Summer
The 25 Best Exercises to Tone Your Abs (and None of Them Are Crunches)
Long and Lean Full-Body Yoga Flow

It's time to slow it down and work your muscles while lengthening them, so today's workout is a yoga flow to help you get long and lean. It's perfect for stretching tight muscles while working your arms and core in surprising new ways.

Directions: move through the entire 12-pose sequence on the right side, and then repeat on the left.

Intermediate WorkoutsFull-body WorkoutsYoga Sequences20-minute WorkoutsWorkoutsYoga
melissaguajardo67 melissaguajardo67 2 years

I've never done yoga before so is there a beginner workout for this?

Vera15234666 Vera15234666 3 years
Did this sequence tonight, after a short cardio session, and it was just the stretch and cool-down workout that my body needed! Also included a couple of other poses, finished with Turtle pose! Thank you
Nicole15232098 Nicole15232098 3 years
That is exactly what I'm doing in 2014! I'm finding my yoga again! I shall be long, lean, and strong. And I'm blogging about the journey! www.findingmyyoga.com
