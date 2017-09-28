If You Sweat Buckets, These Are the 15 Pieces of Activewear You Need in Your Life

When it comes to workouts, I exclusively live in black. I find that it's more flattering on my body, but more importantly, it hides the gross amount of sweat I accumulate. I don't want to be distracted by whether or not it looks like I peed my leggings when I am working out — especially if I need to run errands right after class ends.

You'd think this would make buying activewear relatively easy, but I've found that even though the color black can hide sweat, it can't mask a pair of crappy leggings. After years of trial and error, I've settled in on a pretty solid rotation of pieces in my wardrobe closet. Run into me at the gym on any given week, and it's 90 percent likely I am wearing one of these items.