 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
If You Sweat Buckets, These Are the 15 Pieces of Activewear You Need in Your Life

When it comes to workouts, I exclusively live in black. I find that it's more flattering on my body, but more importantly, it hides the gross amount of sweat I accumulate. I don't want to be distracted by whether or not it looks like I peed my leggings when I am working out — especially if I need to run errands right after class ends.

You'd think this would make buying activewear relatively easy, but I've found that even though the color black can hide sweat, it can't mask a pair of crappy leggings. After years of trial and error, I've settled in on a pretty solid rotation of pieces in my wardrobe closet. Run into me at the gym on any given week, and it's 90 percent likely I am wearing one of these items.

Related
I Wore Workout Clothes to the Office For a Week — and It Was a Game Changer

Beloforte's Attica Tank
$70
Buy Now
Wear It to Heart Dark Prism Leggings
$82
Buy Now
Adidas UltraBoost Shoes
$180
Buy Now
Nike Epic Lux
$110
Buy Now
Lululemon Enlite Bra
$98
Buy Now
mid-rise leggings
$68
Buy Now
Adidas Essentials Tank
$25
Buy Now
APL Techloom Pros
$140
Buy Now
Beloforte Jura Legging
$98
Buy Now
Lululemon Wunder Under Hi-Rise Luxtreme Tight
$98
Buy Now
Nike Modern Jacket
$80
Buy Now
Adidas Essentials Tight
$35
Buy Now
Hi-Rise Warmup Leggings
Beloforte Attica Tank
Wear It to Heart Dark Prism Leggings
Adidas UltraBoost
Nike Epic Lux
Lululemon Enlite Bra
Girlfriend Collective Mid-Rise Legging
Adidas Essentials Tank
Sweaty Betty Power Mesh Leggings
APL Techloom Pro
Beloforte Jura Legging
Eddie Bauer Resolution Tank Top
Lululemon Wunder Under Hi-Rise Luxtreme Tight
Nike Modern Jacket
Adidas Essentials Tight
Start Slideshow
Girlfriend CollectiveBelloforteOutdoor VoicesShoppableSweaty BettyActivewearWorkoutsWorkout ClothesAdidasNike
Shop More
Eddie Bauer Women's Fashion SHOP MORE
Eddie Bauer
Women's Arctic Fair Isle Sweater
from Eddie Bauer
$99$49.99
Eddie Bauer
Women's Willit Poplin Shorts - Print
from Eddie Bauer
$55$39.99
Eddie Bauer
Rocktagon 22 oz Bottle
from Eddie Bauer
$15$10.50
Eddie Bauer
Women's Willit Poplin Shorts - Print
from Eddie Bauer
$55$24.99
Eddie Bauer
Women's Kick Back Twill Pants
from Eddie Bauer
$80$56
Outdoor Voices Activewear SHOP MORE
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices 7/8 Tri-Tone Warmup Legging
from Outdoor Voices
$90
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices Hi-Rise Warmup Legging
from Outdoor Voices
$90
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices Hi-Rise 7/8 Warmup Legging
from Outdoor Voices
$85
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices Court Skort
from Outdoor Voices
$65
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices Merino Tee
from Outdoor Voices
$70
Sweaty Betty Activewear SHOP MORE
Sweaty Betty
Victory Run Bra
from Sweaty Betty
$70
Sweaty Betty
High Intensity Run Bra
from Sweaty Betty
$65
Sweaty Betty
Power Mesh Leggings
from Sweaty Betty
$140
Sweaty Betty
Upbeat Padded Workout Bra
from Sweaty Betty
$70$49
Sweaty Betty
Akasha Jumper
from Sweaty Betty
$180$126
Outdoor Voices Activewear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
breanneelenburg
kaki_pants
lexsentials
bethann.wagner
Sweaty Betty Activewear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
adaatude
thechicseries
adaatude
couponskiss
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds