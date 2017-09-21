 Skip Nav
Recharge and Relax: Our Favorite Healthy Hotels and Resorts

Vacations are meant for relaxing, but sitting around all day can get boring pretty quickly. Whether it's a morning yoga practice on the beach, a spectacular hike, or biking through wine country, choosing a fitness-minded hotel or resort definitely has its perks. Planning your own vacation? Consider one of these fit destinations.

Rancho La Puerta
Red Mountain Resort
The Ranch at Live Oak
The Westin Verasa Napa
Golden Door Spa Resort
H2hotel
Rancho Valencia
Amansala Eco-Chic Resort and Retreat
Glen Oaks Big Sur
Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Resort and Spa
The Biggest Loser Resort at JW Marriott Desert Springs
Mountain Trek
The Majestic Yosemite Hotel
Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain
Pritikin Longevity Center and Spa
Alison Dunlap Adventure Camps
