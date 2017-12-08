Healthy Gifts That Keep On Giving: The Best Monthly Subscription Boxes

Don't think outside the box for the holidays this year — think about the actual box! Monthly subscription boxes like the POPSUGAR Must Have Box are a great gift idea. Not only do they take minimal time end effort on your part, depending on how many months the subscription lasts, but also, your friend or family member has a gift to look forward to every month, not just on the day of the holiday. Imagine her surprise when she opens a lightweight package to find a little note that says she's about to receive one of these!