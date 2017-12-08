 Skip Nav
Healthy Gifts That Keep On Giving: The Best Monthly Subscription Boxes

Don't think outside the box for the holidays this year — think about the actual box! Monthly subscription boxes like the POPSUGAR Must Have Box are a great gift idea. Not only do they take minimal time end effort on your part, depending on how many months the subscription lasts, but also, your friend or family member has a gift to look forward to every month, not just on the day of the holiday. Imagine her surprise when she opens a lightweight package to find a little note that says she's about to receive one of these!

Naturebox
Urth Box
Vegan Cuts
The Honest Co.
RawBox
Yogi Surprise
Love With Food
Watanut
Healthy Surprise
Runnerbox
Bulu Box
POPSUGAR Must Have Box
Tea Sparrow
Fabletics
