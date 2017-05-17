Best Stretches
35 Stretches Your Body Is Begging For
Rest days, recovery, self-care . . . all things that are too often overlooked. We're here to tell you: don't skip the stretch! Stretching is essential for keeping your body healthy, preventing injury, and ensuring that you'll be in good shape for the next workout. After every workout, be sure to give the muscles you worked some TLC. If you're unsure where to start, let this be your guide!