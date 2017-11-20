People Have a LOT of Feelings About The New York Times's Brussels Sprouts Sliders

Brussels sprouts are one of the most crowd-pleasing sides during the holidays, but one recipe from The New York Times has people talking — and not in a good way. The Times published a recipe for Brussels Sprouts Sliders, which you might at first envision as traditional burger sliders with roasted or shredded brussels sprouts on top (yum!). But no, these "sliders" have a tempeh filling enclosed in two halved brussels sprouts acting as the buns. While the recipe has a four-star rating out of 180 reviews and does sound pretty tasty (hello, garlic-tamari marinade), Twitter users couldn't help but find it a little . . . funny.

Your new favorite Thanksgiving appetizer: brussels sprouts sliders

https://t.co/kq9i7NrggH — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 20, 2017

The NYT describes the appetizer as, "A creative and fun way to enjoy a great Fall and Winter vegetable: crunchy 'buns' of roasted brussels sprouts with a tasty middle — a confit of caramelized onions, tangy mustard and savory tempeh." Surely this recipe would appeal to plenty of people out there, but take a look at some of the humorous responses from people who are giving it a hard pass.

Bacon wrapped Brussels sprout sliders....has potential. — MzDee☕ (@PriceMD70) November 20, 2017

I would rather eat my own fingers. — Kealan Patrick Burke (@KealanBurke) November 20, 2017

Now THAT's Fake News. — Robert Jago (@rjjago) November 20, 2017

Perfect way to get uninvited to future gatherings. — me. (@blahzayskippy) November 20, 2017

I dont think they would be that bad! — Doug Snyder (@snyderdoug) November 20, 2017

I love Brussels sprouts but this is ridiculous. — Elegant Goose (@ElegantGoose) November 20, 2017

First it was peas in my guac, now it's brussels sprouts to replace buns? Is nothing sacred in 2017?! — Marissa D (@marissad415) November 20, 2017

