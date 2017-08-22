 Skip Nav
Get Stronger With This 2-Weeks-to-50-Burpees Challenge

You have a lot of feelings about burpees. Hatred, fear, and disgust may come to mind, so we understand if you're not psyched about doing a burpee-only challenge. But this burpee workout is different! It involves five different variations and builds up over the course of two weeks so it's a fun way to challenge yourself while getting stronger. It takes only minutes each day, so you can tack it on before or after your other workouts. And by the end, you'll be able to do 50 burpees, which is something to be proud of.

If you're new to burpees, definitely feel free to sub in modifications. Do the push-up with both knees on the floor, or skip the push-up altogether. Also, instead of jumping the feet back and forward, just step them one at a time. And if the explosive jump at the end is too much, just skip it. The point is to keep moving, so as long as you're doing that, you're doing it right!

As If Burpees Weren't Hard Enough, These Variations Will Work You Even More

Classic Burpee
Mountain-Climber Burpee
Reverse Burpee
180-Degree-Turn Burpee
Burpee With Plank Jack
