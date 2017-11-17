 Skip Nav
11 Genius Fitness Gifts on Amazon — All Under $50

Fitness-related gifts don't have to cost a fortune — we have the examples to prove it. If you're on the hunt for some awe-inducing items, we found excellent options on Amazon. The massive online retailer offers a variety of gifts for active people. Whether you need new workout clothes, exercise gear, or sneakers, we've got you covered. Take a look at these brilliant must haves, all under $50.

Ododos High-Waist Leggings
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Wesoo Fitness Tracker
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Dynapro Exercise Ball
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Vivilli Ombre Hoodie Pullover
$22
from amazon.com
Buy Now
V-Resourcing Pedal Resistance Band
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Qansi Breathable Running Sneakers
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
HeartFor Racerback Sports Bra
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Insonder Resistance Bands
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Readaeer Ab Roller Wheel
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Cosmos Stretchy Cotton Yoga Headband Set
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
CIOR Running Shoes
$22
from amazon.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too.
Gifts Under $75Gifts Under $50Gifts Under $100Gifts For WomenFitness GiftsFitness GearGift GuideHolidayWorkout ClothesAmazon
