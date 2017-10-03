Cold-Weather Workout Gear, Because You're Not Gonna Stop Just Because It's Cold

Whether you typically get up before work to head to your early morning spin class, or earmark evenings to squeeze in a 30-minute jog, October is typically when the weather begins to take a significant dip, making those trips to the gym — or the runs themselves — a bit chilly. Rather than skipping out entirely because you can't bear any more goose pumps, pick up some cold weather-ready activewear that'll keep you warm and dry. From ear warmers to water-resistant jackets that aren't scared of a little rain, we have the best workout gear for Fall so you never have to stop moving.