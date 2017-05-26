 Skip Nav
Swimsuits For When You Actually Just Want to, Well, Swim

You don't have to look far to find a cute swimsuit for the season. Just type cutest swimsuits into your browser and you'll get a flurry of styles, ranging from one-pieces with oh-so-low necklines to bikinis with mesh inserts that make the whole thing quite daring. But what about the swimwear for swimming? You know, for the times when you want to dive into the pool and take some laps for cardio or use the side of the pool for a leg workout. We found cute one-pieces that will keep you secure.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
Calvin Klein Mesh Swimsuit
Calvin Klein Mesh Swimsuit

You'll feel ready to dive into the water wearing this Calvin Klein Mesh Swimsuit ($138).

Calvin Klein
Mesh Swimsuit
$138
from Asos
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein One-Piece Swimwear
Norma Kamali Rashguard Swimsuit
Norma Kamali Rashguard Swimsuit

This Norma Kamali Rashguard Swimsuit ($175) features a zipper in the front so you can feel secure while you swim.

Norma Kamali
Rashguard Swimsuit
$175
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Norma Kamali One-Piece Swimwear
Tommy Hilfiger Retro Flag Flag Color Block One-Piece
Tommy Hilfiger Retro Flag Flag Color Block One-Piece

The Tommy Hilfiger Retro Flag Flag Color Block One-Piece ($92) features the iconic logo on the front.

Tommy Hilfiger
Retro Flag Flag Color Block One-Piece Women's Swimsuits One Piece
$92 $74.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Tommy Hilfiger One-Piece Swimwear
Fit 4 U Color Blocks Hi Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Fit 4 U Color Blocks Hi Neck One Piece Swimsuit

Get your backstroke on in this Fit 4 U Fit4U Color Blocks Hi Neck One Piece Swimsuit ($88).

Fit 4 U
Fit4U Color Blocks Hi Neck One Piece Swimsuit 8125222
$88
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more Fit 4 U One-Piece Swimwear
ModCloth Do the Bright Thing One-Piece Swimsuit
ModCloth Do the Bright Thing One-Piece Swimsuit

See how many laps you can do in this floral ModCloth Do the Bright Thing One-Piece Swimsuit ($70).

ModCloth Plus Swimwear
ModCloth Do the Bright Thing One-Piece Swimsuit in XS
$69.99
from ModCloth
Buy Now See more ModCloth Plus Swimwear
J.Crew Zip-Front One-Piece Swimsuit in Ombré Stripe
J.Crew Zip-Front One-Piece Swimsuit in Ombré Stripe

Your arms are free to move in this J.Crew Zip-front one-piece swimsuit in ombré stripe ($110).

J.Crew
Zip-front one-piece swimsuit in ombré stripe
$110
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew One-Piece Swimwear
Athleta Zimbabwe One-Piece
Athleta Zimbabwe One-Piece

Hop in the pool and start your freestyle stroke in this Athleta Zimbabwe One-Piece ($108).

Athleta
Zimbabwe One Piece
$108 $75.99
from Athleta
Buy Now See more Athleta One-Piece Swimwear
Nike Women's Laser One-Piece Swimsuit
Nike Women's Laser One-Piece Swimsuit

Grab a kickboard and use your legs to push yourself across the pool when you wear this Nike Women's Laser One-Piece Swimsuit ($94).

Nike
Women's Laser One-Piece Swimsuit
$94
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nike One-Piece Swimwear
Fendi Roma Classic Swimsuit
Fendi Roma Classic Swimsuit

How many yards can you go in this Fendi Roma classic swimsuit ($322)?

Fendi
Roma classic swimsuit
$322
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Fendi One-Piece Swimwear
Stone Fox Swim Kalua One-Piece Swimsuit
Stone Fox Swim Kalua One-Piece Swimsuit

You'll love working out in this Stone Fox Swim Kalua One-Piece Swimsuit ($220). The palm print makes us think of swimming in the ocean.

Stone Fox Swim
Kalua One Piece Swimsuit
$220
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Stone Fox Swim One-Piece Swimwear
Moschino One-Piece Swimsuit
Moschino One-Piece Swimsuit

This Moschino One-piece swimsuit ($139) features bright geometric shapes.

Moschino
One-piece swimsuits
$194 $139
from yoox.com
Buy Now See more Moschino One-Piece Swimwear
Marysia Swim Mott Maillot in Pink/Indigo
Marysia Swim Mott Maillot in Pink/Indigo

This Marysia Swim Mott Maillot in Pink/Indigo ($334) has a halter neckline, which is super flattering as you sculpt those nice shoulders in the water.

Marysia Swim
Mott Maillot in Pink/Indigo
$334
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more Marysia Swim Swimwear
Fitness GearSwimmingShopping
