POPSUGAR Fitness Shopping Cute Bathing Suits For Swimming Swimsuits For When You Actually Just Want to, Well, Swim May 26, 2017 by Rebecca Brown

You don't have to look far to find a cute swimsuit for the season. Just type cutest swimsuits into your browser and you'll get a flurry of styles, ranging from one-pieces with oh-so-low necklines to bikinis with mesh inserts that make the whole thing quite daring. But what about the swimwear for swimming? You know, for the times when you want to dive into the pool and take some laps for cardio or use the side of the pool for a leg workout. We found cute one-pieces that will keep you secure.

Calvin Klein Mesh Swimsuit You'll feel ready to dive into the water wearing this Calvin Klein Mesh Swimsuit ($138).

Norma Kamali Rashguard Swimsuit This Norma Kamali Rashguard Swimsuit ($175) features a zipper in the front so you can feel secure while you swim.

Tommy Hilfiger Retro Flag Flag Color Block One-Piece The Tommy Hilfiger Retro Flag Flag Color Block One-Piece ($92) features the iconic logo on the front.

Fit 4 U Color Blocks Hi Neck One Piece Swimsuit Get your backstroke on in this Fit 4 U Fit4U Color Blocks Hi Neck One Piece Swimsuit ($88).

ModCloth Do the Bright Thing One-Piece Swimsuit See how many laps you can do in this floral ModCloth Do the Bright Thing One-Piece Swimsuit ($70).

J.Crew Zip-Front One-Piece Swimsuit in Ombré Stripe Your arms are free to move in this J.Crew Zip-front one-piece swimsuit in ombré stripe ($110).

Athleta Zimbabwe One-Piece Hop in the pool and start your freestyle stroke in this Athleta Zimbabwe One-Piece ($108).

Nike Women's Laser One-Piece Swimsuit Grab a kickboard and use your legs to push yourself across the pool when you wear this Nike Women's Laser One-Piece Swimsuit ($94).

Fendi Roma Classic Swimsuit How many yards can you go in this Fendi Roma classic swimsuit ($322)?

Stone Fox Swim Kalua One-Piece Swimsuit You'll love working out in this Stone Fox Swim Kalua One-Piece Swimsuit ($220). The palm print makes us think of swimming in the ocean.

Moschino One-Piece Swimsuit This Moschino One-piece swimsuit ($139) features bright geometric shapes.

Marysia Swim Mott Maillot in Pink/Indigo This Marysia Swim Mott Maillot in Pink/Indigo ($334) has a halter neckline, which is super flattering as you sculpt those nice shoulders in the water.