The Best Dairy-Free Halloween Candy (Most Are Vegan, Too!)

I know what you're thinking: Halloween sucks if you don't eat dairy. And while it's true that every other candy seems to be filled with buttery caramel or dipped in chocolate, there are actually tons of delicious candies you can throw in your jack-o-lantern bucket. All of these are dairy-free, and most are also vegan (V).

Airheads (V)

Atomic Fireball (V)

Blow Pops (V)

Candy corn

Dots (V)

Dum Dum lollipops (V)

Jolly Ranchers (V)

Justin's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups (V)

Nerds

Now and Later (original flavor is vegan)

Pez (V)

Pixy Stix (V)

Skittles (V)

Smarties (V)

Sour Patch Kids (V)

Sour Patch Watermelon (V)

Swedish Fish (V)

SweeTARTS (V)

Twizzlers (V)