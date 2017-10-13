 Skip Nav
If You're Running and Aren't Losing Weight, Try This
Cozy Up to These 15 Healthy Pumpkin Spice Treats This Fall
Protein: You're Eating It All Wrong

Dairy-Free Halloween Candy

The Best Dairy-Free Halloween Candy (Most Are Vegan, Too!)

I know what you're thinking: Halloween sucks if you don't eat dairy. And while it's true that every other candy seems to be filled with buttery caramel or dipped in chocolate, there are actually tons of delicious candies you can throw in your jack-o-lantern bucket. All of these are dairy-free, and most are also vegan (V).

  • Airheads (V)
  • Atomic Fireball (V)
  • Blow Pops (V)
  • Candy corn
  • Dots (V)
  • Dum Dum lollipops (V)
  • Jolly Ranchers (V)
  • Justin's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups (V)
  • Nerds
  • Now and Later (original flavor is vegan)
  • Pez (V)
  • Pixy Stix (V)
  • Skittles (V)
  • Smarties (V)
  • Sour Patch Kids (V)
  • Sour Patch Watermelon (V)
  • Swedish Fish (V)
  • SweeTARTS (V)
  • Twizzlers (V)
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Blake Smith
Halloween CandyDairy-FreeHealthy LivingVeganHalloweenCandy
