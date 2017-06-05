 Skip Nav
12 Moves Celebrity Trainer David Kirsch Says Every Woman Should Do
Feel Like a Champ When You Complete This 200-Rep Workout
If You Want to Lose Weight by Running, Read This
A Calorie-Burning Workout For People Who Hate to Run
12 Moves Celebrity Trainer David Kirsch Says Every Woman Should Do

They call David Kirsch "the sculpt master," and after training one-on-one in the last few weeks leading up to my wedding, I understood why. At my last wedding dress fitting, my arms and upper back were spilling out over my strapless dress.

"Oh well," I admitted to myself, "I guess I'll be a little chubby in my dress."

Then David stepped in, training me about four times per week for the two weeks leading up to the big day. In addition to doing his full-body workouts — which were always different and truly challenging — I followed his low-carb, low-fat, high-protein diet. Like any great makeover story with a happy ending, on the day of my wedding, my dress was actually a bit roomy and I felt totally confident with my shape. You can see me after my final workout (with David) in the photo above.

David is a body sculpter and also a master trainer. His résumé is quite honestly too long to list. But here are some highlights: He founded Madison Square Club, which is one of the nicest gyms I've been to in New York City. He has written five books, including the bestseller The Ultimate New York Body Plan; launched his own line of protein powders and supplements (my favorite is the A.M. Daily Detox); and trained celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum, and Liv Tyler. So getting my ass kicked by him was honestly a dream! And his regimen worked.

The 53 Best Leg Exercises Out There

Since we can't all pay the big bucks or make it to NYC, he rounded up his favorite total-body toning moves for you to try at home! You can bet I'll be doing them on my own at the gym.

