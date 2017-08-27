 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
If You Love Oatmeal, You Need to Know This Trick
Healthy Eating Tips
17 Coconut Shell Smoothie Bowls That Will Change Your Idea of Breakfast Forever
Chia Seeds
The Right and Wrong Way to Eat Chia Seeds

Does Exercise Make You Drink More?

Exercise and Alcohol May Be More Connected Than You Think, Study Says

There's nothing like a cold beer or a nice rosé after a long run. Two 2015 studies, however, show a close relationship between alcohol intake and physical activity, suggesting that exercise may even directly influence the amount people drink and when.

One of the studies includes research conducted by Pennsylvania State University, which looked at the lifestyles of 150 adult men and women from ages 18 to 75. Participants were asked to complete detailed questionnaires and to document their daily drinking and exercise activity using a provided smartphone app for three weeks. Volunteers continued to record their activity three additional periods throughout the year.

Related
The Best and Worst Alcohol to Drink If You Want to Lose Weight

Results found that on the days people exercised more than usual, they also tended to drink more. Age, gender, and season didn't influence these findings. This connection, however, did not mean that exercise causes heavy drinking; more often than not, participants primarily stuck to moderate intake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Test subjects in the second study included lab rats that showed both exercise and alcohol increased reward-processing activity in the brain. Although individually, exercise and alcohol did not have the same effects on the rodents, the high proved to be stronger when done together. Therefore, a possible explanation to how the two are interconnected could be that we want to strengthen and prolong our post-workout highs with a drink afterward. Alternative answers could include that people are more motivated to exercise after drinking because of calorie guilt and that those who work out together are more likely to socialize outside the gym or off field.

Related
What's the Deal With Alcohol and Ibuprofen?

Although results from both these studies aren't a cause for worry, they might make you more aware of that extra glass you're more likely to pour the night of your workout. So keep calm and drink on (in moderation).

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
Join the conversation
Health NewsHealthy LivingAlcohol
Join The Conversation
Health News
The Best Diet For Weight Loss, According to Harvard Studies
by Nicole Yi
High-Protein, Low-Glycemic Index Diets and Weight Loss
Weight Loss
What You Should Be Eating If You Want to Lose Weight
by Leta Shy
Short Exercises to Burn 200 Calories
Health News
10 Exercises That Burn 200 Calories in Under 3 Minutes
by Leta Shy
Can You Do Shots of ACV?
Healthy Eating Tips
Why It's Important to Stop Drinking Shots of ACV
by Michele Foley
5 Things: Uses For Apple Cider Vinegar
Health News
The 1 Weight-Loss Elixir That Is Already in Your Pantry
by Lizzie Fuhr
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds