Transform the Shape of Your Butt With a Pair of Dumbbells and This 6-Move Workout

Many ladies are all about the booty gains! And while lifting heavy-ass barbells is a quick way to add volume to your buns, you can do it with dumbbells, too. Grab a pair that are medium- to heavy-weight (eight to 20 pounds, maybe more), and do these six moves that target your butt and legs. Repeat this workout two to three times. Your buns will be on fire! Once you get stronger, go ahead and increase the dumbbell weight.