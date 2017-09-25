 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
Once You Start Baking With Avocado, You May Never Go Back to Butter
CBD Oil
I Took CBD Oil For 7 Days For Anxiety — Here's What Happened
Bodyweight Exercises
This 4-Week Challenge Will Help You Finally Conquer Push-Ups

Eating Disorder Before and After

These Photos Prove You Don't Have to Be "Scary Skinny" to Have an Eating Disorder

Carissa Seligman recently posted these transformation photos on her Instagram page to convey a very important message about eating disorders that doesn't get talked about much.

She captions the above photos, "The girl with the eating disorder isn't always the one who looks 'scary skinny.' In fact, she may not even be the thinnest in the room. But what you see on the outside doesn't always translate to what is going on inside."

Carissa told POPSUGAR that her disordered eating began in 2004, when she was a junior in high school, just 16 years old. The photo on the left was taken in 2005. When Carissa first saw the photo on the left, she said, "oh, that was me after my eating disorder." While it was taken a year after she had started eating again, she shared, "I was very much IN my eating disorder."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I had gone through a 4ish month period of starving myself and surviving solely on caffeine and crackers. Then, I started eating again and could. not. stop. I felt awful. None of the things that spurred my starvation period had been solved, discovered, or discussed and I began to use food to fill a hole." She went on, "so not only was I unhappy without really knowing it, BUT I was gaining weight which at the time was my worst nightmare. And I was doing anything I could to lose it again."

Carissa wishes she could say that she found a solution to quickly start looking and feeling great, but she didn't. Carissa said, "up until 2016, I was trying to get back to the weight I was during my 4 month starvation period. 11 YEARS! 11 years of having a terrible relationship with food, my body, and my mind."

Thankfully, Carissa is happy to say it's not like that now. "I FINALLY started to develop a healthy relationship with food, which is why i wrote this. Because I really hope it doesn't take you 11 years to start to feel better."

So how'd she make the change? Carissa explained that a few things happened in 2016. She got serious about her career and realized she was good at what she did, which contributed to her self-worth and self-esteem. Carissa also shared, "I stopped drinking and using alcohol as a band-aid. I was finally free to find things that brought me joy. I got back to moving, getting stronger, and feeling better." Finally food became an ally in her life, "and now, here I am feeling and looking better than I ever have. AND I'M SO VERY GRATEFUL."

Related
After Being Overweight and Battling Bulimia, Tara Finally Found Balance

Carissa wants us to know that, "self love is WORK. I wish I could tell you otherwise, but I can't. There's no quick fix or simple solution. The inside has to be good before the outside will be anything you can love." So many young girls feel the pressure to look a certain way, and Carissa fears it's only going to get worse. "I hope by bringing awareness to how many women suffer from disordered eating, we can change things for future generations."

If you or anyone you know is struggling from an eating disorder, call the toll-free confidential helpline at 1-800-931-2237 or go to www.nationaleatingdisorders.org.

Image Source: Carissa Seligman
Join the conversation
Body PositivityBefore And After Weight LossWeight LossEating Disorders
Join The Conversation
Tech Tips
Mute Your Friends on Facebook For a While With This Handy New Feature
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Advanced Grammar Quiz
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Things Millennials Do
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds