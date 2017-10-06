Do These 6 Essential Stretches After Every Run

 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
After an intense run or indoor cycling class, your tired muscles are screaming for some love. Here are six must-do moves to target all the tight areas of the body, increasing flexibility, preventing injury, and reducing next-day soreness.

Tipover Tuck

Targets: hamstrings, lower back, chest, shoulders

  • Stand with your feet hips-width distance apart. Inhale to interlace your hands behind you, pressing the heels of your palms together in a double fist.
  • As you exhale, fold forward at the hips. Keep your legs straight and press your navel toward your thighs to encourage a straight spine. Fold as deeply as you can, pressing your weight forward into your toes. Hold for 30 seconds.

One-Armed Camel

Targets: quads, abs, shoulders

  • Stand on your shins so your knees are underneath your hips.
  • Take a breath in, and then exhale to reach your right hand back, placing it on your right heel or on the mat behind your right toes. Extend your left arm in the air.
  • Shift weight forward onto your knees to increase the stretch in your quads, belly, and chest. Lower your head behind you, holding for 30 seconds. Lift the torso up, and then switch sides.

Open Lizard

Targets: hip flexors, hips

  • Come into a low lunge with the right knee forward, hands resting on the floor underneath your shoulders. Inhale and then exhale as you slowly lower your right knee to the right, resting on the outside of your right flexed foot. Keep the arms straight, pressing your chest forward to increase the stretch in the front of the left thigh.
  • After 30 seconds, switch sides.

Butterfly

Targets: hips, lower back

  • Sit on the floor, bend both knees, and bring your feet together. Inhale to lengthen the spine, and then exhale to fold forward. Rest your hands on your feet or extend your arms out in front of you.
  • Stay here for 30 seconds.

Half Wheel

Targets: quads, abs, chest, shoulders, neck

  • Begin lying flat on your back with your arms along the sides of your body, palms facing down.
  • Bend your knees and place your feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips off the floor and clasp your hands together below your pelvis, extending through your arms. Rock your weight from side to side to bring your shoulder blades closer together.
  • Stay here for 30 seconds.

Seated Straddle

Targets: hamstrings, lower back

  • Sit on the floor with your legs wide. Inhale to lengthen the spine and exhale to hinge at the hips, folding forward. Rest your hands on the floor or, if you're more flexible, rest on your forehead or cheek.
  • Enjoy this stretch for 30 seconds.
Latest Fitness
