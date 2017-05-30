11 Exercises to Transform Your Flat Butt

Whether you inherited it from your mother or losing weight has left you with a flat and tiny tush, you secretly may be hoping for a fuller, shapelier bottom. It's time to step up your strength-training routine. Just like hiking and running hills, these 11 moves will build, sculpt, and lift your glutes in no time! And here are some beauty tips to help your toned tush look even smoother.

— Additional reporting by Emily Bibb