Class Fitsugar
A Total-Body Workout to Build Metabolism-Boosting Muscle
Bloating
This Is What Solved My Extreme Bloating Problem That 4 Doctors Couldn't Figure Out
Chia Seeds
The Right and Wrong Way to Eat Chia Seeds
Photo 1 of 12  
1
11 Exercises to Transform Your Flat Butt

Whether you inherited it from your mother or losing weight has left you with a flat and tiny tush, you secretly may be hoping for a fuller, shapelier bottom. It's time to step up your strength-training routine. Just like hiking and running hills, these 11 moves will build, sculpt, and lift your glutes in no time! And here are some beauty tips to help your toned tush look even smoother.

— Additional reporting by Emily Bibb

Sit, Then Stretch: 4 Pain-Relieving Moves For Your Glutes

Butt ExercisesWorkoutsStrength Training
ettu15177145 ettu15177145 3 years

Taking a few flights of stairs, 2 at a time, twice a day, will do the job just as quickly and as well as these 10 exercises. One exercise, twice a day, and you will have a great firm butt.

Christina15559749 Christina15559749 3 years

How often should we do these exercises?

Kenna14387123 Kenna14387123 3 years
These definitely will kick your butt!! Totally great!
Berrymimi Berrymimi 5 years
i'm so doing the saddlebag busting lifts tomorrow! eek!
FabFitGal FabFitGal 5 years
I have a very flat behind and I have been working out to ExerciseTV's The Butt Bible & I could not be happier with my results! My butt is finally perky!! Thank ExTV!
dwhitley dwhitley 5 years
Heavy barbell squats! Seriously.
Susi-May Susi-May 5 years
Good work! How's your booty feel?
theseether theseether 5 years
Just did all of those exercises at the Strength Fusion class at the YMCA!
Latest Fitness
