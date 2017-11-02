 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
17 Fitness Gifts For $10 or Less For Everyone on Your List

If there's a workout enthusiast in your life, then you can't go wrong picking up something that can help fuel their workouts. Fortunately, the gift of fitness doesn't need to cost you a fortune. From the dedicated bootcamper to the weekend warrior, we found 17 gifts that are sure to come in handy. And the best part is is that they're all under $10, too! And with the price so low, you'll want to purchase some of these items for yourself!

- Additional reporting by Jenny Sugar

Gaiam
Grippy Yoga Socks
$9.99 $7.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Gaiam Socks
Goodwipes Body Wipes
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
kettlebell stud earrings
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Kunbao Combination Lock
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
XYLsports Jump Rope
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Rubbermaid
8pc Balance Meal Lunch Containers
$9.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Rubbermaid Storage Containers
Manduka mat spray
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Prana
Womens Organic Headband Headband
$9.99 $7.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Prana Hair Accessories
Nike
Dri-Fit Cushion Dynamic Arch No-Show Running Socks No Show Socks Shoes
$10
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Nike Socks
H&M
Running Hat
$12.99 $7.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Hats
Kohl's Kitchen
Contigo Shake & Go Fit 28-oz. Water Bottle
$8.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Kitchen
C9 Neoprene Hand Weight
$4
from target.com
Buy Now
13.1 Charm
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Do More of What Makes You Awesome
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Essential Burt's Bees Kit
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Sierra Trading Post Activewear
Yoga Design Lab Yoga Ball
$9.99
from Sierra Trading Post
Buy Now See more Sierra Trading Post Activewear
Body Glide For Her Anti Chafe Moisturizing Balm
$7
from target.com
Buy Now
Gaiam Grippy Yoga Socks
Goodwipes Body Wipes
Kettlebell Stud Earrings
Kunbao Combination Lock
XYLsports Jump Rope
Rubbermaid 8pc Balance Meal Lunch Containers
Yoga Mat Spray
Prana Womens Organic Headband Headband
Nike Dri-Fit Cushion Dynamic Arch No-Show Running Socks
H&M Running Hat
Contigo Shake & Go Fit. Water Bottle
C9 Neoprene Hand Weight
13.1 Charm
Inspirational Posters
Burt's Bees Kit
Yoga Design Lab Yoga Ball
Body Glide For Her Anti Chafe Moisturizing Balm
Start Slideshow
Gifts Under $25Fitness GiftsFitness GearWorkoutsGift GuideHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
Gaiam
Grippy Yoga Socks
from Macy's
$9.99$7.99
Goodwipes Body Wipes
from amazon.com
$10
kettlebell stud earrings
from etsy.com
$10
Kunbao Combination Lock
from amazon.com
$10
XYLsports Jump Rope
from amazon.com
$7
Rubbermaid
8pc Balance Meal Lunch Containers
from Target
$9.99
Manduka mat spray
from amazon.com
$7
Prana
Womens Organic Headband Headband
from Zappos
$9.99$7.99
Nike
Dri-Fit Cushion Dynamic Arch No-Show Running Socks No Show Socks Shoes
from Zappos
$10
H&M
Running Hat
from H&M
$12.99$7.99
Kohl's
Contigo Shake & Go Fit 28-oz. Water Bottle
from Kohl's
$8.99
C9 Neoprene Hand Weight
from target.com
$4
13.1 Charm
from etsy.com
$10
Do More of What Makes You Awesome
from etsy.com
$5
Essential Burt's Bees Kit
from amazon.com
$10
Sierra Trading Post
Yoga Design Lab Yoga Ball
from Sierra Trading Post
$9.99
Body Glide For Her Anti Chafe Moisturizing Balm
from target.com
$7
Shop More
Rubbermaid Storage Containers SHOP MORE
Rubbermaid
11-1/2-Cup Glass Food Storage Container w/ Easy Find Lid
from CASA.com
$21.83$15.74
Rubbermaid
Easy Find Lid Food Storage Set, 20pc
from CASA.com
$12.69$12.69
Rubbermaid
8pc Dry Food Container Set, Clear
from CASA.com
$28.92$22.76
Rubbermaid
Glass Food Storage Container Set 8pc w/ Easy Find Lid
from CASA.com
$35.99$23.42
Rubbermaid
Lock-its 1-1/4-Cup Square Food Container w/ Lid
from CASA.com
$13.31
Gaiam Socks SHOP MORE
Gaiam
Grippy Yoga Socks
from Macy's
$9.99$7.99
Gaiam
Grippy Barre Socks
from Macy's
$11.99$9.99
Gaiam
Grippy No-Slip Yoga Socks
from Macy's
$19.99$8.99
Gaiam
FullToe Grip Socks - 45928
from Swimoutlet
$8.95
Gaiam
HalfToe Grip Socks - 45965
from Swimoutlet
$8.95
Sierra Trading Post Activewear SHOP MORE
Sierra Trading Post
Kyodan Printed Running Tights (For Women)
from Sierra Trading Post
$19.99$15
Moving Comfort
Fiona Sports Bra - High Impact (For Women)
from Sierra Trading Post
$16.99
adidas
Flyloft Vest - Insulated (For Women)
from Sierra Trading Post
$69.99$49
Sierra Trading Post
Balance Collection Moxie Singlet Shirt - Sleeveless (For Women)
from Sierra Trading Post
$9.99$7
Columbia
Bugaboo Interchange Omni-Heat® Jacket - Waterproof, 3-in-1 (For Women)
from Sierra Trading Post
$79.99
H&M Hats AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
DIY
You Only Need 2 Items to Make These Last-Minute Halloween Costumes
by Samantha Sutton
Fall Fashion
15 Editor-Approved Fall Essentials From H&M — All Under $50
by Macy Cate Williams
Must Haves
We Did the Shopping For You — This Is Everything You Need From H&M Right Now
by Krista Jones
Fall Fashion
We Found 64 Fall Essentials Every Fashion Girl Will Lust After
by Macy Cate Williams
Nike Socks AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
cassidy___anderson
aloprofile
designinggal
cassidy___anderson
Kohl's Kitchen AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lindsayrenefitness
thestyleride
thestyleride
justagirl_abby
H&M Hats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
dtkaustin
quirksofme
moreofmorg
justagirlandstyle
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds