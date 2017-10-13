Sweat It Out With The Fitness Marshall's "Thriller" Routine — Classic Moves Included

The Fitness Marshall "Thriller" Dance Video
Just in time for Friday the 13th, The Fitness Marshall dropped a brand-new "Thriller" routine that's perfect for getting in the Halloween spirit. You'll sweat it out while channeling those classic Michael Jackson moves — bonus points for going all out with that creepy laugh at the end. Check out the routine to get in a quick workout, then dive into more Fitness Marshall videos!