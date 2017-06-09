 Skip Nav
You'll Never Eat Another Gummy Bear or Marshmallow Again After Hearing What It's Made From

If you look at the ingredients on a package of gummy bears — even organic ones — you'll see expected things like corn or brown rice syrup and sugar. But you'll also see something called gelatin. Seems innocent enough, but its source might surprise you. Gelatin is a yellowish, odorless, and nearly tasteless substance that is made by prolonged boiling of skin, cartilage, and bones from animals. It's made primarily from the stuff meat industries have left over — we're talking about pork skins, horns, and cattle bones. Ugh.

Should You Avoid Maltodextrin?

I guess if you're into the philosophy of using the whole animal, you'll be psyched about this. Plus gelatin contains 18 amino acids, so it does offer some nutritional benefits. But if you're vegan, you'll definitely want to skip the chewy candies and your great-aunt's Jell-O mold — it's made with gelatin, too. This animal-derived ingredient can also be found in some vitamins and medications, marshmallows (not Trader Joe's — they're vegan!), cheeses, yogurts, soups, salad dressings, jams and jellies, fruit snacks, and canned hams. If this tidbit of info grosses you out, you'll want to pay closer attention to these products' food labels.

lollofit lollofit 4 years
Hello, vegan here :) If anyone is curious about an alternative, there are lots of tasty gummy candies that are made with pectin instead of gelatin. You can find them in the bulk section in most grocery stores and I'm sure there are packaged varieties available too. I enjoy not having to wonder exactly what part of animal ligament or bone has been ground up to make my candy. yuck.
Susan3151599 Susan3151599 4 years
Surprising that people don't know this but even more concerned about how many people don't really know what's in their food!\u00a0 On the bright side, Sour Patch Kids are vegan and those blow gummy bears out of the water!
kisskandie kisskandie 5 years
This de-fricking-sucsting!!!!!!!
slickfunk99 slickfunk99 5 years
I realize this is an old thread from 2006 but figured I'd add my two cents, horses are not slaughtered for gelatin production. As for the vegetarians that have posted on this subject, I hope you don't eat most cheeses. Yes I know the difference between vegans and vegetarians, cheese contains rennet, another animal product, it is used to help the milk coagulate. There is a vegetable form, but it is the closest thing to a true GMO you can find out there. Don't sweat the small stuff.
mimsley82 mimsley82 5 years
What you heard is a rumor. Gummi Bears are made of gelatin. Gelatin is made of collagen. is a group of naturally occurring proteins found in animals, especially in the flesh and connective tissues of mammals.It is the main component of connective tissue, and is the most abundant protein in mammals, making up about 25% to 35% of the whole-body protein content. Collagen, in the form of elongated fibrils, is mostly found in fibrous tissues such as tendon, ligament and skin, and is also abundant in cornea, cartilage, bone, blood vessels, the gut, and intervertebral disc.It is not ground up hooves. Gelatin, which is used in food and industry, is collagen that has been irreversibly hydrolyzed. Still sounds gross thinking it is made up of Collagen, but at least it isn't hooves like you say it is.
proximanova proximanova 5 years
FYI - Swedish fish are not made with gelatin... Ingredients: SUGAR, INVERT SUGAR, CORN SYRUP, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, CITRIC ACID, WHITE MINERAL OIL, ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, RED 40 AND CARNAUBA WAX. So all you vegetarians out there.. HERE is a no-cruelty non-animal fish you CAN eat!! :P
LOVEMELOVEME LOVEMELOVEME 5 years
this is gross i wont eat it again! Plus just think about how much animals we are killing like horses i mean i have a horse and this discust me because its horses. I HATE IT ITS SOOOO SAD =(
