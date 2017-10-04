 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
Workouts That Give Me Everything Running Promised (but Didn't)
Travel
Heading to the NYC Marathon? Here's the Only Travel Guide You Need
Beginner Fitness Tips
After Years of Struggling, Here's How I Finally Learned to Do Push-Ups

Health Risks of Having Sex in the Pool, Lake, Hot Tub, or Ocean

PSA: Stop Having Sex in Hot Tubs and Pools


If warm, sunny weather inspires you to get hot and heavy, you may want to skip getting it on in the pool and save your nookie time for dry land. Although making sweet love in the water sounds sensual and natural, since you're wearing next to nothing already, it's not exactly the safest way to get it on.

Here's a mood killer for you: lake, river, ocean, and pond water contain bacteria, so getting intimate can introduce that bacteria into your vagina, which could put you at risk for infections that you don't want up there. Pool water is no better since it contains chlorine, which could irritate your lady business or disrupt the natural pH balance in your vagina, leading to a yeast infection. As for hot tubs, they're often not chlorinated enough, which means they're teeming with who knows what.

Related
16 Reasons Fit People Are Better in Bed

You may have heard that getting busy underwater will prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs) or pregnancy, but this is far from true. As long as there is contact between two partners, semen and other bodily fluids can still pass from one person to another, which makes conception or contraction of STIs possible. You're using a condom, you say? Although in the bedroom condoms are very effective at preventing both pregnancy and the spread of infection, in the water, the lack of natural lubrication can make condoms more likely to break or slip off without either person realizing it — not to mention the lack of natural moisture can also cause friction, which will chafe your sensitive lady parts. Water and sex just don't mix, so the best advice is to reserve pool time for swimming, and save the shagging for later.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / THEM TOO
Join the conversation
SummerSpring BreakHealthy LivingWomen's HealthYeast InfectionSTIsSex
ben-45 ben-45 6 years
thats look like fun
anonymoushippopotamus anonymoushippopotamus 6 years
quit being so scared of bacteria! Your body houses 10x more bacterial cells than human cells; in essence, you are 90% bacteria and 10% human.
Bettye-Wayne Bettye-Wayne 6 years
I've never cared for water sex just because it washes my natural lube away... now I care for it even less.
Glittersniffer Glittersniffer 7 years
Less so. You're not immersed in the water, so less of it is going to, ahem, flow up there. Also, the water's fresh out of the tap, versus having been in the pool/hot tub for a while. WAY lower bacteria AND chemical content versus treated pool/hot tub water. You do however still have the loss of efficacy of condoms, though, because some of your natural lubrication will still get washed away by the water. Also, if you wanna get frisky in the bathtub, skip the bubble bath. I learned my lesson the hard way on that one...EPIC swamp crotch. I seriously had a yeast infection that was so bad I wanted to use steel wool as a tampon. HELL with that.
Kellijuana Kellijuana 7 years
hmmm... Is the bacteria issue still in play in the shower?
bluesarahlou bluesarahlou 7 years
Or Maxim.
insanitypepper insanitypepper 7 years
I wish Men's Health would run a story about this.
MissSushi MissSushi 7 years
haha. I've done it in a pool before, and it was fun ;)
Spectra Spectra 7 years
Yeah, the thought of all that lake water in my vagina just doesn't appeal to me. I'll stick to the bedroom, thanks.
bluesarahlou bluesarahlou 7 years
9 months?!?! :faint:
Emma Roberts
by Marina Liao
Sexy Couples Halloween Costumes
Relationships
60 Sexy Halloween Couples Costume Ideas
by Hilary White
How to Prevent a Yeast Infection
Women's Health
by Brandi Kupchella
What Is the Best Tasting Light Beer?
Summer
The Best-Tasting Beer With the Fewest Calories
by Lizzie Fuhr
Collagen Supplement Benefits
Women's Health
The Collagen Trend: Why These Supplements Matter For Exercise and Health
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds