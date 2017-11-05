 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
This Creamy Banana Cashew Overnight Oatmeal Offers 15 Grams of Protein
Beginner Fitness Tips
An 8-Week Plan to Make You a Runner
Karlie Kloss
From Hating Running to the NYC Marathon, Here's How Karlie Kloss Made It to 26.2 Miles

How to Do Bird Dog Exercise For Your Back

The Simplest Core Exercise Everyone Should Be Doing

When it comes to learning how to use your core, nothing beats going back to basics with the bird dog. This simple exercise, also known as quadruped, is a staple in every physical therapist's and personal trainer's tool bag for teaching core stability by engaging the abdominals and back muscles simultaneously. It's easier to feel your abs working on all fours than lying on your back since you're working against gravity. This exercise is also safe if you are recovering from a back injury.

  • Begin on all fours with your hands directly under your shoulders and your knees directly under your hips.
  • Pull your abs in to your spine. Keeping your back and pelvis still and stable, reach your right arm forward and left leg back. Don't allow the pelvis to rock side to side as you move your leg behind you. Focus on not letting the rib cage sag toward the floor. Reach through your left heel to engage the muscles in the back of the leg and your butt.
  • Return to the starting position, placing your hand and knee on the floor. Repeat on the other side to complete one rep.
  • Do five to 10 reps.
Related
Whittle Your Middle With the All-Abs Workout

There are many variations of this exercise, but this version teaches basic stability. For quality control, you can test your stability by placing a small paper cup on your pelvis (my physical therapist put water in the cup to really motivate me), and if the cup falls you know your pelvis is wobbling and you need to focus on engaging your lower abs more.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography
Join the conversation
Beginner Fitness TipsFitness How ToAb ExercisesWorkoutsCore ExercisesStrength TrainingHow To
Beginner Fitness Tips
An Expert Says You Should Be Lifting Weights This Many Times a Week
by Michael De Medeiros
Myths About Weightlifting
Beginner Fitness Tips
The 5 Things You Need to Stop Believing About Lifting Heavy Weights
by Gina Florio
Exercises For a Bigger Butt
Beginner Fitness Tips
This Trainer Totally Gave Up Cardio and Built Her Butt With These Exercises
by Gina Florio
Strength Training For Belly Fat
Beginner Fitness Tips
Can Strength Training Reduce Belly Fat? A Scientist Weighs In
by Dominique Astorino
Should I Do Strength or Cardio First?
Beginner Fitness Tips
Strength vs. Cardio — Here's How You Should Structure Your Workout
by Michele Foley
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds