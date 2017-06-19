 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The ACV Drink That Helps Curb Cravings For a Cocktail
Health News
These Nutritionists Will Forever Change How You View Pasta and Its Health Benefits
Beginner Fitness Tips
Why Deadlifts Are the Best Exercise For Weight Loss
Healthy Eating Tips
Here's What — and When — to Eat Before Working Out

How to Drink Apple Cider Vinegar

One of the habits I formed to lose weight is cutting back, way back, on my alcohol consumption. I've discovered while heavy lifting, even one drink brings on the DOMS like crazy. My trainer said the body prioritizes metabolizing the alcohol over repairing muscles or metabolizing fat. I wanted to jump back quicker from my hard workouts, so I stopped trying to decompress with liquor and started turning to an apple cider vinegar drink when a craving for a cocktail strikes.

Related
I Gave Up Booze and Surprisingly My Life Doesn't Suck

This particular recipe (more like a ratio) calls for pouring 2 teaspoons of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar into an ice-filled cup and topping it with water. The process of making it feels just like a cocktail, and the tart flavor is slow-sipping, just like adult drinks. I participate in the ritual of cocktail hour without the negative side effects of alcohol. The traditional apple cider vinegar drink calls for a little bit of sweetener, about 1/4 teaspoon honey or maple syrup, but I try to avoid eating added sugars at night when I'm slowing down and less likely to burn them off through movement.

I absolutely love the aftereffects of sipping on this mocktail. After generally feeling like a wrung-out towel at the end of the day, this ACV drink perks me right up, enough so that I can hop up and cook a legitimate dinner and do the dishes without dragging my heels. I also have noticed among apple cider vinegar's endless health benefits, it aids in digestion (aka moves things right along). It's said to aid in weight loss too, which I know my dad can attest to. He was the one who introduced me to this ratio. After drinking this ratio three times a day, after three weeks, he lost eight pounds (without making any other diet or exercise changes).

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesHealthy DrinksHealthy LivingMocktailsApple Cider Vinegar
Join The Conversation
Healthy Recipes
by Dominique Astorino
Are Snapple Facts Real?
Food News
by Maggie Pehanick
Why Does My Lower Back Hurt During My Period?
Women's Health
Here's How to Relieve Period-Related Back Pain
by Jenny Sugar
Nonalcoholic Holiday Cocktails For Kids and Pregnant Women
Holiday For Kids
Toast the Mom-to-Be With These Tasty Mocktails
by Katharine Stahl
Best Sunscreens to Use
Health News
According to the Experts, These Are the 15 Safest Sunscreens
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds