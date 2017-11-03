 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
Why It's Important to Stop Drinking Shots of ACV
Popsugar Interviews
The 3 Things Your Trainer Wishes They Could Tell You
Fitness Gear
20 Perfect Picks For the Yoga-Lover in Your Life
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
13 Things to Do Every Morning to Stay Healthy and Energized

We've all done it: snoozed so many times you're beyond late when you do finally drag yourself out of bed, and then all that's left to save you (time-wise) is a bottle of dry shampoo and a sugary breakfast bar. Nothing good ever comes of this routine. So, in an effort to help, we enlisted some of the top wellness pros in the industry to offer their sage advice. Better mornings are just around the corner, we promise.

Related
8 Fitness Experts Share Their Favorite Healthy Snacks
Start With a Smile
Boost Your Caffeine Fix
Breathe In Fresh Air
Do a Digital Detox
Enjoy a Smoothie
Set Your Alarm For the Same Time
Wake Up Your Feet
Motivate While Putting on Makeup
Keep a Gratitude Journal
​Move Toward the Light
Drink Lemon Water
Give Juicing a Try
Eat a Healthy Breakfast
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Healthy LivingEnergyWellness
Advice
38 Simple Ideas For Taking Care of Yourself When You Need It Most
by Hilary White
Signs You Have a Work Best Friend
Humor
17 Signs You Have a Work BFF
by Macy Cate Williams
Best Dumbledore Quotes
JK Rowling
29 Dumbledore Quotes That Will Inspire You to Do Magical Things
by Hilary White
Is It Normal to Have Horrible Thoughts?
Wellness
The Debilitating Anxiety Symptom No One Ever Talks About
by Katelyn Son
Reasons to Say No
Wellness
3 Reasons to Start Saying "No" More Often
by Kathryn McLamb
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds