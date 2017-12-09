 Skip Nav
Eggnog-Flavored "Dessert Hummus" Is Just About as Festive (and Healthy!) as It Gets
How to Make Eggnog Dessert Hummus

Eggnog-Flavored "Dessert Hummus" Is Just About as Festive (and Healthy!) as It Gets


Image Source: The Hummus & Pita Co.

Step aside, sugar cookies and pecan pies — there's a trendy new holiday dessert in town, and it's actually superhealthy. Before we could even finish obsessing over the life-changing culinary creation that is dessert hummus, we've just learned that eggnog-flavored dessert hummus exists now. Guys, this is truly a holiday miracle.

The Hummus & Pita Co. is the original source of this glorious holiday-ready treat, as the New York-based Mediterranean restaurant just added eggnog hummus to its menu through the end of the year. The pita joint also offers other dessert-approved hummus flavors like vanilla cake batter and chocolate chip cookie dough, all of which can be paired with the store's homemade cinnamon pita chips, strawberries, or bananas (though TBH, we'd gladly eat this stuff by the spoonful). Each dessert hummus option is made with a chickpea base and is gluten-free, protein-packed, and high in antioxidants. Heck yes!

Unfortunately, The Hummus & Pita Co. currently only has locations in New York City (though it is expanding to Colorado, Connecticut, and New Jersey next year). We got the inside scoop on how to make this holiday-ready treat for all you eggnog-lovers who don't live in the Big Apple, so get out those recipe books, and listen up. The Hummus & Pita Co. starts by making its own homemade eggnog with eggs, honey, milk, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg, although a store-bought version would suffice as well. Then they blend it together with cooked chickpeas, almond butter, oatmeal, and baking soda. It's as easy as that!

On the other hand, if you do live in or near New York, the glorious folks over at The Hummus & Pita Co. can infuse your eggnog hummus with rum if you stop by one of the stores. Does it get much more holly jolly than that?


Image Source: CBS

