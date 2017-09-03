How to Tone Your Butt and Thighs Even More on Your Runs

Running is not only an awesome form of calorie-burning, heart-pumping cardio, it also doubles as a strength-training workout for your lower body. Run and you'll quickly see how it can tone your tush without bulking up your booty. Want to get even more out of your runs? Incorporate these strength-training techniques and you're sure to notice a difference when you slip on your bikini bottoms.



