 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
Should You Be Worried About Your Beet-Red Face?
HIIT
Strong Abs Start With This 7-Minute Workout
Butt Exercises
25 Exercises You Should Be Doing If You Want a Stronger, Firmer Butt
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Slim Your Inner Thighs With Our 5-Minute Workout

Feel proud showing off your thighs with this five-minute workout. It combines cardio and strengthening moves to target your inner and outer thighs instantly — your upper legs are guaranteed to be on fire by the end.

Related
All-Time-Best Inner-Thigh Exercises

Gate Swing With Cross
Side Lunge
Cross Jacks
Plié Squat With Overhead Extensions
Side Step and Squat
Scissor Kick
Bridge With Knees Together
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
GIF Exercises5-minute WorkoutsThigh WorkoutsLeg WorkoutsWorkoutsStrength Training
Join The Conversation
AndelynAxtman AndelynAxtman 3 years

This was great! Doing this along with the Squat Challenge, on my Rest day. This is great for the hard to get spots. Starting alow with it, doing 10 reps of each.

Geek Culture
17 Star Wars Costumes That Are So Easy, It's Ridiculous
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Pinterest-Perfect House in Real Life
Pinterest
6 Things I Learned When Trying to Make My Home Pinterest-Perfect For a Week
by Laurel Elis Niedospial
Pinterest Cleaning Hacks
Productivity
22 Genius Hacks From Pinterest That Will Change How You Clean
by Nicole Yi
Pinterest Wedding Travel Trends 2017
Wedding
The Top Bachelor Party Destination on Pinterest This Year (Hint: There Are Beignets)
by Nicole Yi
Spring 2017 Decor Trends on Pinterest
Spring Decor
Pinterest Reveals 9 Surprising Savvy Decor Trends on the Rise
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds