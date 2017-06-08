1 Woman Gets Real About the Truth Behind Those Staged Poolside Photos on Social Media

It seems like every Summer, our Instagram feeds are filled with photo after photo showing perfectly tanned and toned legs against a crystal-clear pool backdrop. But one woman is on a mission to let her followers know it's OK to not have those so-called "hot dog legs." In fact, they're not even realistic in the first place.

Fitness vlogger Imre Çeçen recently shared a powerful side-by-side collage to reveal the truth behind those poolside snapshots and how they usually don't accurately depict what things look like in real life. "We've just lost touch with reality because on the internet all we see are those freaking hot dog legs," she wrote in the caption. The image on the left shows one of those typical staged shots, as her legs hang over the edge of the pool, looking thin and fit. But the photo on the right shows a more truthful view of how most women's legs actually look while hanging out by the pool.

In the caption, Imre explained how it's completely "normal" for your legs to "expand" and appear larger when you're sitting; it's nothing to be ashamed of! "This is the most NORMAL thing ever yet us girls seem to be so self conscious about it😔 Hello! Your legs are being pushed against a surface, they are supposed to expand! This doesn't mean you're fat." She also added a humorous touch to things, writing, "Even muscle will just look like a huge shapeless pile of meat when there's no flexing involved🍖 If you don't want your legs to expand maybe invest in stone legs!⛰⛏ I'd choose marble ones💁🏻😂."

She was upfront with admitting that she, too, is guilty of posting pictures like the one on the left, and then detailed just how much time and effort went into crafting that shot. "Creating that thighgap & skinny legs feel was real hard😵 I had to arch my back like crazy, hold my legs up (serious ab work was involved) and had to sit on the edge of the pool which caused me to almost fall," she wrote.

Imre reassured her followers that she, by no means, thinks there's anything wrong with how her legs look in the right-hand photo, but rather that she simply wanted to prove the difference between social media photos and how things look in real life. "Truth be told I'd much rather sit like that right pic whilst enjoying an actual hot dog," she wrote. Same, girl . . . same.