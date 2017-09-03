 Skip Nav
The Don't-Expect-to-Walk-Tomorrow Leg Workout

Strong legs are in! Not just because they look hot in shorts and leggings, but because they help you feel more badass on a long run, while pushing up a hill in your SoulCycle class, or when doing thrusters during your CrossFit WOD. This squat and lunge workout has a jumping element, known as plyometrics, which not only makes the exercises harder but also adds a little cardio in there too.

Squat Hop
Lower Body: Wide Squat With Calf Raise
Split Lunge Jumps
Lower Body: Alternating Side Lunge
Gate Swings With Cross
Squat With Side Kick
10-minute WorkoutsIntermediate WorkoutsButt WorkoutsLeg WorkoutsPlyometricsWorkoutsSquatsStrength Training
