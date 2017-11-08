If You Like a Little Extra Coverage Around Your Stomach, You're Going to Love These Leggings

Let me first start off by saying I love my body: every curve, every dimple, and every roll on my belly. Yes, that's right. I'm a fitness editor and I have belly fat. I eat mostly clean, I work out five days a week, and yet I am not sporting anywhere close to a six-pack — and that is totally OK. While I wholly accept my body, I've found that when my midsection is not supported and covered up during workouts, my stomach becomes an annoying distraction.



An Open Letter to My Abs Related

It's simply not comfortable for me to be in Downward Dog or doing heavy lifting and have my stomach hanging over my waistband, or worse, have my waistband digging into my skin. To avoid this issue, I opt to wear high-rise leggings that have a touch of compression. Doing so keeps my stomach tucked in and supported and allows me to focus on what's really important: my workout. It also doesn't hurt that high-rise leggings look perfect with crop tops and longline sports bras. Over the years, I've found a few brands that simply outperform others. If you're like me and prefer a little extra fabric up top, this is the guide for you.