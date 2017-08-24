Sip on These Low-Calorie Starbucks Drinks — All 150 Calories or Fewer!

You very well could expect to walk out of Starbucks with a 400-calorie bomb in a cup, but it doesn't have to be that way! There are tons of hot and cold beverages that are half the calories so you can feel like you're indulging without your waistline showing it. Check out this list of Starbucks Tall (12-ounce) drinks, all under 150 calories.

Coffee:

Tea

Refreshers

Cool Lime Starbucks Refreshers Beverage; real fruit juice, mint, and a lime slice, with Green Coffee Extract: 45 calories

Strawberry Acai Starbucks Refreshers Beverage; strawberry flavors accented by passion fruit, acai, and lightly caffeinated with Green Coffee Extract: 80 calories

Pink Drink (16 oz.); strawberry acai Refreshers Beverage with accents of passion fruit, with coconut milk: 140 calories

Very Berry Hibiscus Starbucks Refreshers Beverage; real fruit juice, whole blackberries, with Green Coffee Extract: 60 calories