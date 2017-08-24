Low-Calorie Starbucks Drinks
Sip on These Low-Calorie Starbucks Drinks — All 150 Calories or Fewer!
You very well could expect to walk out of Starbucks with a 400-calorie bomb in a cup, but it doesn't have to be that way! There are tons of hot and cold beverages that are half the calories so you can feel like you're indulging without your waistline showing it. Check out this list of Starbucks Tall (12-ounce) drinks, all under 150 calories.
Coffee:
- Caffè Misto; a one-to-one mix of fresh brewed coffee and steamed milk: 80 calories (two percent milk), 40 calories (almond milk)
- Caffè Latte; espresso with steamed milk and a light layer of foam: 150 calories (two percent milk), 80 calories (almond milk)
- Cappuccino; espresso with a thick layer of thick foam: 90 calories (two percent milk), 80 calories (almond milk)
- Caramel Macchiato; freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup and espresso, topped with caramel drizzle: 150 calories (nonfat milk), 130 calories (almond milk)
- Vanilla Latte; espresso blended with creamy steamed milk and vanilla syrup: 150 calories (nonfat milk)
- Iced Caffè Latte; espresso with milk, served over ice: 70 calories (two percent milk), 50 calories (almond milk)
- Iced Vanilla Latte; espresso blended with milk and vanilla syrup, served over ice: 140 calorie (two percent milk), 100 calories (almond milk)
- Iced Skinny Cinnamon Dolce Latte; espresso, steamed nonfat milk, sugar-free cinnamon-dolce-flavored syrup, cinnamon dolce topping, served over ice: 60 calories
- Iced Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato; chilled Sumatran coconut milk, white chocolate mocha, and espresso roast with caramel drizzle and a swirl of mocha: 150 calories (almond milk)
- Caramel Light Frappuccino Blended Coffee; buttery caramel syrup combined with Frappuccino roast coffee, nonfat milk, and ice: 100 calories
- Caffè Vanilla Light Frappuccino Blended Coffee; blended Frappuccino roast coffee, vanilla bean powder, nonfat milk, and ice: 130 calories
- Coffee Light Frappuccino Blended Coffee; Starbucks coffee blended with nonfat milk and ice: 90 calories
Tea
- Chai Latte; black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with steamed milk, topped with foam: 140 calories (almond milk)
- Green Tea Latte; matcha lightly sweetened, with steamed milk: 140 calories (nonfat milk), 120 calories (almond milk)
- Iced Chai Latte; black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices, milk, and ice: 150 calories (nonfat milk), 140 calories (almond milk)
- Iced Green Tea Latte; matcha lightly sweetened, steamed milk, and ice: 120 calories (nonfat milk), 100 calories (almond milk)
- Teavana Shaken Iced White Tea Lemonade; white tea, ice, and lemonade: 70 calories
- Teavana Shaken Iced Black Tea; black tea lightly sweetened, with ice: 30 calories
- Teavana Shaken Iced Green Tea; green tea blended with mint, lemongrass, and lemon verbena, lightly sweetened, with ice: 30 calories
- Teavana Shaken Berry Sangria Herbal Tea; Teavana Iced Passion Tango Tea, apple juice, with real blackberries and orange slices: 120 calories
Refreshers
- Cool Lime Starbucks Refreshers Beverage; real fruit juice, mint, and a lime slice, with Green Coffee Extract: 45 calories
- Strawberry Acai Starbucks Refreshers Beverage; strawberry flavors accented by passion fruit, acai, and lightly caffeinated with Green Coffee Extract: 80 calories
- Pink Drink (16 oz.); strawberry acai Refreshers Beverage with accents of passion fruit, with coconut milk: 140 calories
- Very Berry Hibiscus Starbucks Refreshers Beverage; real fruit juice, whole blackberries, with Green Coffee Extract: 60 calories
