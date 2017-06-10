 Skip Nav
This Marine's Insane Pull-Up Technique Will Have You Questioning If He's Even Human

Michael Eckert is a United States Marine, and he currently holds the world record for most pull-ups in one minute (it's 50), but right now, we're questioning if this guy is even human! Eckert consistently posts videos on Instagram, where he flaunts his impressive pull-up routines and incredible upper-body strength. With his core perfectly engaged the whole time, the 26-year-old Marine has us wondering just how he does it. Is he The Matrix? Are his lats made of gold? Is he a robot?

Keep reading to see some of Eckert's jaw-dropping videos and be inspired to work on your own pull-up technique!

Advanced WorkoutsArm ExercisesBack ExercisesFitness MotivationFitness VideoPullupsWorkoutsStrength Training
